Veji Holdings Ltd.: Veji Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / Veji Holdings Ltd.(CSE:VEJI)(OTC PINK:VEJIF) (the "Company' or "Veji") announces that it has applied for and received a revocation of its failure-to-file cease trade order (the "FCCTO") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission on August 2, 2019 under National Policy 11-207 - Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

The FCCTO was issued as a result of the Company's failure to file the following continuous disclosure materials within the timeframe stipulated by the applicable legislation:

audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022;

management's discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022; and

certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 - Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings

(collectively, the "Annual Filings").

The Company filed the Annual Filings on August 9, 2023 and subsequently made an application to the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission to revoke the FCCTO. The Company is currently coordinating the resumption of trading of its common shares with the Canadian Securities Exchange and will provide shareholders with an update in due course.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Kory Zelickson

Director and CEO

For investor inquiries or further information, please contact: IR@VejiHoldings.com

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, the resumption of trading of the Company's common shares. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, primarily the assumption that the Company will be successful in reinstating the trading of its common shares. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Veji Holdings Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/791476/veji-announces-revocation-of-cease-trade-order