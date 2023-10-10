San Rafael, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2023) - First Responder Therapy Dogs (FRTD), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization providing emotional support to our nation's heroic first responders through the companionship of therapy dogs, has launched a truly unique Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign with two goals: (1) Raise funds to bring to life a nationally broadcast TV episode airing on Art Adventures TV reaching upwards of 75 million viewers while spotlighting the remarkable work of FRTD and (2) The nationally broadcast episode will educate viewers about FRTD's mission and raise money to support and expand the FRTD program to all 50 states.





First Responder Therapy Dogs executive director Heidi Carman is collaborating with Marc Garabedian, Producer, Market Mover Media, to create this episode, bringing FRTD's mission to the forefront while being an entertaining and compelling televised fundraising event.

The Kickstarter initiative offers unique incentives, including custom-created FRTD Challenge Coins, on-screen "Shout Outs" acknowledgments in the TV broadcast, and listing in the rolling TV episode end credits. Additionally, businesses have a rare opportunity to gain national brand awareness by being written into the episode.

Heidi Carman, the founder of First Responder Therapy Dogs, expressed her gratitude, "Raising funds to produce this nationally televised episode as a way to educate the entire country about the mental health challenges faced by first responders and the proven work of FRTD in providing emotional support to first responders through the use of therapy dogs is an incredible way for us to reach millions of viewers. Your contribution to our Kickstarter is crucial, and we appreciate the support."

First responders, including firefighters, paramedics, EMS, law enforcement, dispatchers, and search and rescue personnel, face physically, emotionally, and mentally challenging situations daily. The toll of extreme stress, PTSD, depression, and suicidal impulses is significant. With the stigma attached to seeking help, first responders struggle with these mental health challenges.

Heidi Carman, the founder of First Responder Therapy Dogs, understands the importance of addressing these mental health needs and reducing the stigma of asking for help. FRTD has provided highly effective emotional support to first responders using trained therapy dogs. Carman began with one therapy dog and has steadily grown to 34 states with 182 therapy dogs. Now known for its proven success working with first responders, FRTD is poised for this remarkable opportunity to reach over 75 million people and expand its program across all 50 states.

First Responder Therapy Dogs is bringing a proven tool to address the mental health needs of our first responders by providing emotional support using therapy dogs while raising awareness of the stigma surrounding mental health issues they face. Their simple, effective, and free service involves trained therapy dog teams visiting on-duty first responders in the field, offering a calming effect, reducing stress, improving moods, and aiding focus.

Therapy dogs are needed and welcomed by first responders. Funds raised through the Kickstarter campaign and the eventual broadcasting of the television episode will help cultivate certified therapy dog teams to serve more first responders nationwide, ultimately striving to have therapy dog teams in every state across the country.

With an estimated 4.6 million career and volunteer first responders in the United States, this initiative will go along way towards making a profound impact on their mental health challenges. Research shows that the presence of therapy animals can lower blood pressure, decrease anxiety, improve mood, and foster feelings of support and confidence in humans.

Join First Responder Therapy Dogs in their mission to make a difference in the lives of those who selflessly serve and protect our communities.

Visit the Kickstarter campaign to contribute and be part of this transformative effort.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/therapydogs/first-responder-therapy-dogs-tv-episode

