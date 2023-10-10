Perfect365, Inc.: Perfect365 Elevates Virtual Makeup Try-on With Seamless Online Experience

Users Can Try On Virtual Makeup on the Web for Free Before Downloading the App

MENLO PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / Perfect365, Inc.®, the pioneer in virtual makeup try-on technology, is thrilled to announce that the world's most popular makeup app, Perfect365, will now be available for free online. Users can experience the magic of virtual makeup application right in their web browsers before downloading the app. The Perfect365 new Web app requires no installation to use.





Perfect365 App Interface



Perfect365's Web App will offer many of the popular features users love from the award-winning Perfect365 app, which has garnered the admiration of over 100 million users, including celebrities and influencers worldwide. Users can try on a stunning array of makeup looks on their selfies with just a click, and save photos instantly. The Web app offers a wide variety of trendy makeup looks, hairstyles and hair color, as well as:

Customizable virtual makeup application with a wide selection of lipstick shades, foundation colors, and blush templates.

Eyelashes options with precise controls for a tailored, perfect lash look.

Skin enhancements to smooth, brighten, and find the ideal foundation shade for every skin tone.

Advanced face detection technology that ensures the most accurate virtual makeup placement on any photo.

Sean Mao, President and CEO of Perfect365, Inc., remarked, "Our augmented reality beauty platform, Perfect365, allows millions of users to digitally experiment with makeup and hair from a diverse range of professional artists and brands. We're taking this experience to the next level by extending our makeup try-on capabilities to a web browser format, enabling users to explore Perfect365's technology before downloading the app."

Users can visit the Perfect365 Web app for free here.

About Perfect365

With more than 200 one-tap makeup looks, over 20 customizable makeup, and tweaking tools, Style it! clothing and accessory recommendations, hairstyles, and step-by-step tutorials for recreating looks in real life, Perfect365 has become the go-to app for selfies, makeup, and fashion enthusiasts around the world. Users can "try before you buy" using digital makeup looks from top brands, including celebrity makeup artist Susan Thompson's eponymous label, Michelle Phan's beauty box ipsy, Ardell, Chella, and the fast-growing indie label Nudestix.

The app has become the makeup and entertainment industries' fully customizable digital platform, allowing users to try on looks from GSN's hit TV show Skin Wars, Universal's The Huntsman: Winter's War, and Sony's Pixels.

Contact Information

Cara Harbor

Corporate Communications

cara@amppublicrelations.com

925-285-0789

SOURCE: Perfect365, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/791600/perfect365-elevates-virtual-makeup-try-on-with-seamless-online-experience