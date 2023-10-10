Vertiqal Studios Enters Partnership with Mean Girl Podcast Parent Co, Just Media Group

With Exclusive Snapchat Monetization, The Partnership Encompasses Production & Distribution Across Major Social Platforms

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / Vertiqal Studios Corp. (TSX:VRTS)(OTCQB:GAMGF)(FRA:P93) (the "Company" or "Vertiqal"), a leading digital media, entertainment, production, and distribution company, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Just Media Group (Mean Girl). Through this collaboration, Vertiqal will provide production and distribution services for Just Media Group content, including but not limited to the Mean Girl Podcast.

The Just Media community of digital channels will be supported by Vertiqal's production team, with the Mean Girl Podcast shot and produced at Vertiqal's New York City location. Vertiqal's broader focus will be building Mean Girl organic short-form video strategies + direct media brand campaigns produced and sold in conjunction with Vertiqal. Alex Bennett and Jordyn Woodruff, the dynamic founders of the Mean Girl Podcast, will join the Vertiqal Studios advisory board.

According to the partnership agreement, Vertiqal Studios takes on the pivotal role of editing and preparing video content for seamless distribution across Snapchat and other platforms, as directed by Mean Girl. Mean Girl is to provide unedited footage from the Mean Girl Podcast and other activations to Vertiqal for editing and distribution on owned-and-operated channels, featuring a 50/50 revenue-share exclusive to Snapchat. In addition, both parties intend to build original content series in the future.

It's important to note that this revenue-sharing arrangement is exclusively applicable to newly edited and distributed content by Vertiqal Studios through Mean Girl Snap Discover channels. The agreement offers significant flexibility, providing ample room for potential expansion by seamlessly integrating additional platforms and content at Mean Girl's discretion, and offers the opportunity to develop a shared creator program led by Mean Girl.

The collaboration between Vertiqal Studios and Mean Girl holds promise not only in captivating Snapchat users, but also in reaching a broader and diverse audience on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and X. This partnership is a testament to the dynamic creative synergy between the two entities, laying a strong foundation for the exploration of additional opportunities as the partnership evolves.

"Our synergies make this partnership both timely and meaningful. We have a track record of creating engaging content and Vertiqal Studios has an unparalleled go-to-market strategy putting all of us in a strong position to unlock new value together," says Alex Bennett Co-founder of Mean Girl

"We're thrilled by the immense potential that our new partnership with Mean Girl Pod holds," says Jon Dwyer, CEO Vertiqal Studios, "Adding Alex and Jordyn's creative style is a significant step forward, their unique perspective and strong female presence will undoubtedly enrich our content offerings. We're here not just as a distribution medium but as a support mechanism, ready to provide resources and foster collaboration to fuel the growth of the Mean Girl brand. Together, we aim to create captivating content that resonates with our audiences and embodies our shared vision of creativity and empowerment."

About Mean Girl

Mean Girl Pod, hosted by Alex Bennett and Jordyn Woodruff, stands as a compelling and dynamic podcast where authentic, candid discussions centered around real-world experiences take the forefront. This unique platform offers listeners an unfiltered glimpse into a diverse array of topics, including the journey from the Midwest to the vibrant streets of New York City.

Within the realm of Mean Girl Pod, Alex and Jordyn foster a safe and inclusive environment, nurturing open dialogues that seamlessly weave together various worlds and perspectives. Listeners can anticipate insightful, honest, and relatable conversations that resonate with the trials and triumphs of life. Whether seeking advice, a sense of camaraderie, or a fresh perspective, Mean Girl Pod remains a trusted companion within the realm of podcasting.

About Vertiqal Studios

Vertiqal Studios Corp. is an owned-and-operated digital-channel network and video-production studio. Specializing in the creation of viral videos, Vertiqal produces and distributes 100+ videos daily across 66 owned-and-operated channels, utilizing TV economics to monetize TikTok and Instagram, and revenue-share with OTT platforms such as Snapchat. Vertiqal's strategic focus is producing high-performing organic (not paid) video across our channels in order to continue building our audience of over 43 million followers and subscribers, who generate over 2 billion monthly video views. With a growing owned-and-operated network, Vertiqal cultivates scalable marketing concepts with brands, agencies, and creators, to build full production + distribution brand campaigns for the largest brands in North America, the UK, and Australia on TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram.

With advanced user data analytics, Vertiqal provides its audience with content relevant to the Gen Z and Millennial respective communities. Vertiqal owns the largest gaming media inventory on TikTok and monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels in partnership with Snapchat.

Visit us at https://vertiqalstudios.com/ to join our email subscribers list and receive press releases and newsletters directly to your inbox.

