Clinical Data Interchange Standards Consortium (CDISC) and Digital Medicine Society (DiMe) are proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership aimed at enhancing the standardization of digital health technologies (DHTs) data. This partnership will include work with the Digital Health Measurement Collaborative Community (DATAcc) by DiMe, a collaborative community with the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health as well as other stakeholder communities.

The advantages of DHTs include the ability to collect rich datasets in real-world settings outside of traditional research settings, such as clinics. Further integration of data from DHTs into clinical research supports the development of preventive approaches, harm reduction strategies, and quality therapies to improve health outcomes.

CDISC, globally recognized for its leadership in data standards, and DiMe, a pioneering force in digital medicine, have united to advance use of DHTs in clinical research through the standardization of key concepts, device attributes, endpoints, and best practices to align common resources between both organizations.

"CDISC is grateful for the opportunity to partner with DiMe to further define the digital technology space and to provide enriched resources to support the stakeholder community," said Dave Evans, CEO at CDISC.

"Our partnership with CDISC is a critical step in unlocking the potential of digital health technology data standards to improve the quality and efficiency of digitally-enabled clinical research," Jessie Bakker, PhD, Vice President of Digital Measures and Diagnostics at DiMe.

Stakeholders across the digital health and healthcare ecosystem can expect numerous benefits from this collaboration, including enhanced data interoperability and comparability of data across different digital health technologies and applications and accelerated innovation in digital health through shared standards and common semantics.

About CDISC

Clinical Data Interchange Standards Consortium (CDISC) is a global non-profit organization that develops and advances data standards of the highest quality to transform incompatible formats, inconsistent methodologies, and diverse perspectives into a robust framework for generating accessible clinical research data. Driven by the belief that the true measure of data is its impact, CDISC convenes a global community of research experts representing a range of experiences and backgrounds to harness the collective power to drive more meaningful clinical research.

About the Digital Medicine Society

DiMe is a global non-profit and the professional home for all members of the digital medicine community. Together, we tackle the toughest digital medicine challenges, develop clinical-quality resources on a technology timeline, and deliver these actionable resources to the field via open-source channels and educational programs.

