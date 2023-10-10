Ramar Foods Introduces New Pork Siomai Flavor, Catering to Shellfish Allergy Concerns

PITTSBURG, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / Ramar Foods, a renowned name in the Filipino-American food industry, is excited to announce the launch of its latest addition to the Dimsum line - the all-new Pork Siomai flavor. This innovative creation caters to the rising demand and needs for siomai without seafood, allowing those with shellfish allergies to savor the delectable taste of our siomai products.

Magnolia Pork Siomai

Newest Magnolia Product under Dimsum

Shellfish allergies have been a growing concern among consumers, and Ramar Foods is proud to address this issue by introducing a shrimp-free version of Pork Siomai. This development comes in response to the market's request for a siomai option that eliminates the risk of allergic reactions caused by seafood ingredients.

Shannon Cabral, Marketing Director at Ramar Foods, expressed her excitement about the new product: "In response to consumer needs, Ramar Foods introduced a shrimp-free version of Pork Siomai to accommodate those with shellfish allergies. It's important to note that this isn't merely the original product minus shrimp; our Product Innovation team has crafted a distinctive pork option with a delightful umami profile, promising an exceptional flavor sensation and culinary experience."

The new Pork Siomai flavor will be available in all major Asian chains, starting this October. Its release is perfectly timed to coincide with Filipino-American History Month, allowing the community to celebrate with a diverse array of dimsum flavors. Additionally, it provides an ideal option for holiday gatherings, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the flavors of Ramar Foods' dimsum offerings.

Ramar Foods remains committed to providing authentic and delicious Filipino flavor options that cater to the diverse needs of the Filipino community in the United States. The introduction of Pork Siomai flavor without shrimp is a testament to this commitment, offering a safe and enjoyable dining experience for those with shellfish allergies.

For more information about Ramar Foods and its latest product releases, please visit www.ramarfoods.com.

###

About Magnolia Foods

Magnolia is a premium brand owned and operated by the Ramar Foods brand family. All Magnolia premium frozen food products are made to match the palate of Filipino families in the diaspora. Magnolia consists of a broad line of Filipino food favorites nostalgic to the community's palate tasted in ice cream, dim sum snacks, and a variety of meat products. Eat Magnolia prides itself on keeping the culture alive through cultivating Filipino food culture among Filipino families all over the world.

Learn more about Magnolia Ice at www.eatmagnolia.com and stay updated on Instagram and Facebook, @eatmagnolia.

Magnolia food products are manufactured by its parent company, Ramar Foods Corporation. Learn more about Ramar Foods at www.ramarfoods.com

About Ramar Foods International

Founded in 1969, Ramar's goal is to bring the flavors of the Philippines to your home. Ramar Foods is committed to manufacturing your favorite frozen Filipino food products. Ramar's success for over 50 years of experience in the industry is attributed to its people, its deep relationship with the Filipino diaspora, and a commitment to understanding what brings satisfaction to Filipino families.

During their first years, they started with a vision of being the premier Filipino food company that will bring nostalgia to Filipino households and at the same time, give a snapshot of the Filipino experience to non-Filipinos all over the world. Today, we have grown to be America's #1 Filipino Food company serving communities across North America and beyond.

Family-owned and operated, Ramar Foods is committed to nourishing its community through its legacy of family food products.

Contact Information

Lydia Querian

PR Manager, Divine Creative Studio

lydia@divinecreativetudio.com

4154960210

SOURCE: Ramar Foods International

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/790892/ramar-foods-introduces-new-pork-siomai-flavor-catering-to-shellfish-allergy-concerns