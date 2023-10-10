Ramar Foods Unveils Exciting New Additions to the Magnolia Longganisa Brand, Celebrating Filipino-American History Month

PITTSBURG, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / Ramar Foods Corporation, a leading name in the Filipino food industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of three exciting new products under its premium Magnolia Longganisa brand: Sweet Garlic Longganisa, Sweet Hamonado Longganisa, and Lucban Longganisa. These innovative additions are designed to bring families together over authentic Filipino flavors and celebrate the culture of the Philippines.

As we enter the fourth quarter of 2023, these offerings come just in time for the holiday season, a time when families come together to create cherished memories around the dining table. Ramar Foods Corporation understands the importance of these moments and aims to enhance them by offering premium quality products that embody the heart and soul of Filipino cuisine.

To ensure absolute authenticity, the Ramar Team entrusted the tasting of our Lucban Longganisa prototype to Ramar employees with roots in the Quezon region and those intimately familiar with its distinct taste. Their invaluable insights allowed us to capture the flavors of Lucban in every bite.

"We are thrilled to introduce these new regional longganisa flavors, honoring the Filipino tradition of savoring local tastes. At Ramar Foods, our mission is to provide A Taste of Home®, connecting communities through the joy of shared culinary experiences. Alongside Lucban, we proudly offer other beloved regional varieties such as Vigan, Lucban, and Sweet Hamonado," stated Shannon Cabral, Marketing Director.

Magnolia, one of the flagship brands manufactured by Ramar Foods, has long been synonymous with high-quality Filipino food products spanning its tropical nostalgic ice cream, dim sum, and a variety of meats. The new releases demonstrate our commitment to delivering products that can be enjoyed at any time of the day - whether it's a hearty breakfast, a delicious lunch, a satisfying dinner, or a delightful merienda.

The launch of these longganisa flavors is not just about culinary innovation; it's about preserving the integrity of Filipino culture and cuisine while catering to the needs of Filipino families in the diaspora. Ramar Foods Corporation recognizes the importance of staying true to our traditions and culture, and we take pride in creating products that evoke nostalgia, family, and authenticity.

As we celebrate Filipino-American History Month in October, these new Magnolia offerings pay homage to the longganisa flavors and cultural diversity of the Philippines. They serve as a bridge that connects generations of Filipino families living across the globe and provide a taste of home no matter where they are.

Ramar Foods Corporation invites everyone to experience the goodness of these new Magnolia products - from the savory delight of the irresistible Sweet Garlic, the mouthwatering Sweet Hamonado, and the flavorful Lucban Longganisa. These products are a testament to our dedication to excellence and our commitment to enhancing the Filipino dining experience.

To learn more about Ramar Foods Corporation and the Magnolia brand, visit our website at www.ramarfoods.com. Join us in celebrating Filipino culture, tradition, and the joy of family gatherings over delicious food this holiday season. Make Magnolia a part of your family's traditions.

About Magnolia

Magnolia is a premium brand owned and operated by the Ramar Foods brand family. All Magnolia premium frozen food products are made to match the palate of Filipino families in the diaspora. Magnolia consists of a broad line of Filipino food favorites nostalgic to the community's palate tasted in ice cream, dim sum snacks, and a variety of meat products. Eat Magnolia prides itself on keeping the culture alive through cultivating Filipino food culture among Filipino families all over the world. Learn more about Magnolia Ice, www.eatmagnolia.com, and stay updated on Instagram and Facebook, @eatmagnolia.

Magnolia food products are manufactured by parent company, Ramar Foods Corporation. Learn more about Ramar Foods at www.ramarfoods.com.

About Ramar Foods International

Founded in 1969, Ramar's goal is to bring the flavors of the Philippines to your home. Ramar Foods is committed to manufacturing your favorite frozen Filipino food products. Ramar's success for over 50 years of experience in the industry is attributed to its people, its deep relationship with the Filipino diaspora and a commitment to understanding what brings satisfaction to Filipino families.

During their first years, they started with a vision of being the premier Filipino food company that will bring nostalgia to Filipino households and, at the same time, give a snapshot of the Filipino experience to non-Filipinos all over the world. Today, we have grown to be America's #1 Filipino Food company serving communities across North America and beyond.

Family-owned and operated, Ramar Foods is committed to nourishing their community through its legacy of family food products.

Contact Information

Lydia Querian

PR Manager, Divine Creative Studio

lydia@divinecreativetudio.com

4154960210

