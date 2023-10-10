The Handyman Services Company Now Serves States All Across the U.S.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / FixTman, a nationwide handyman services provider, is excited to celebrate its third anniversary.



FixTman Handyman Services Company Celebrates Third Anniversary

The company started on October 10, 2020, with just five technicians in one city. FixTman now serves 22 states with more than 450 technicians. FixTman plans to mark the event by launching a mobile app for customers.

It's easy to access handyman services by FixTman. Simply go to their homepage, type in the service you need and your ZIP code into the appropriate fields, and you'll get a list of skilled professionals who can complete the task for you.

FixTman provides a wide range of services, ranging from handyman service and assembly service to swing set assembly and TV wall mounting. If you need something installed, put together or mounted at your home or business, there's a FixTman technician with a proven track record who can help you. The company offers fair, affordable pricing, 24/7 customer support and a 30-day service warranty.

Thousands of satisfied customers have left great reviews of the company. You can view examples of work completed by Fixtman's skilled team of handymen on their website.

FixTman is always looking for new partners to sell or provide home or commercial services. Interested professionals can register as a FixTman on their website. The page features a calculator to help technicians determine how much they can make as a FixTman handyman. The company offers great pay, a flexible schedule and easy payments - no more haggling with customers.

For more information and media inquiries, contact FixTman's knowledgeable team at info@fixtman.com or 1-888-493-0064.

