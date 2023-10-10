SRM Entertainment, Inc.: SRM Entertainment Extends its Multi-Year SMURFS License Agreement

Smurfs brand and characters to be featured on

JUPITER, FL, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRM Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRM)(the "Company" or "SRM Entertainment"), today announced that the Company has signed an agreement to extend the Smurfs multi-year licensing agreement with LAFIG Belgium for use of the Smurfs brand name and characters to be featured on SRM's patented Sip With Me line of children's hydration drinkware and table-top products through December 2025. SRM Entertainment's patented Sip with Me® children's cups which feature Smurfs franchise characters will be sold online and at retail stores throughout the country.

Through the license agreement, SRM developed a line of patented Sip with Me® double drinking straw tumblers. The Sip with Me® Smurf products are expected to launch at retailers prior to the all-new Smurfs film scheduled to hit theaters in February 2025.

Created by Belgian artist Peyo, Smurfs has captivated the hearts of families all over the world with its colorful characters and optimistic message. The vibrant and joyful animated Smurfs franchise, teeming with blue characters and comedic adventures, has become a family entertainment brand known worldwide.

"The timing is perfect for SRM with the new Smurfs movie featuring pop superstar Rihanna as the voice for Smurfette. Our Sip with Me drink cups featuring the Smurf characters should be able to capitalize on the brand's enormous reach" said Rich Miller, CEO of SRM Entertainment.

This licensing agreement builds on SRM Entertainment's drive to expand licensing partnerships for its hydration and table-top products, including its patented double drinking straw Sip with Me tumblers and other products.??

About SRM Entertainment, Inc.

SRM Entertainment, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures custom toys and souvenirs for the world's largest theme parks and entertainment venues. The Company provides exclusive custom products that are available worldwide at venues such as Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Universal Studios, SeaWorld and other attractions. Additionally, SRM recently launched its retail product line which includes its patented SMURFS Sip with Me cups.

About Peyo, LAFIG Belgium/IMPS (International Merchandising Promotions & Services):

IMPS, together with LAFIG Belgium, are the official licensors of the little blue-skinned characters 'The Smurfs.' Over the years, IMPS has worked in close collaboration with its agents worldwide to develop successful licensed merchandising, retail and co-branded promotions, publishing activities, broadcasting deals, theme parks, live shows and family entertainment centers that have secured the everlasting success of the Smurfs. IMPS is run by Véronique Culliford, the daughter of Pierre Culliford, the creator of the Smurfs, who is better known under his pseudonym Peyo. Véronique has run IMPS since 1984 and controls with LAFIG Belgium the rights to the Smurfs characters and the Smurfs licensing worldwide.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement for the Offering filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.

Media and Investor Relations

Info@SRMentertainment.com

(407)-230-8100

