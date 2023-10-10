INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION: COTERIE Concludes September Edition Having Brought Premier Assortment of International, Denim and Sustainable Categories to New York Market

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / COTERIE New York, the contemporary and advanced contemporary women's wholesale fashion event which brings together brands, retailers, experts and influencers in the fashion capital of the U.S., concluded its bi-annual event with three days of energetic buying, community conversations and exploration of new brands.

COTERIE New York is where relationships are fostered on an individual and intimate community level, and where the industry can converge to share information, grow and evolve. Born in New York, COTERIE placed the city at the forefront as New York based designers were the primary focus of COTERIE's GALLERY section of the show floor. Featured brands Arianne Elmy, Louise New York, Onia, Suzanne Rae, WeWoreWhat, Rebecca Taylor were all present alongside New York Fashion Week runway designers, AKNVAS and Batsheva to showcase their Spring/Summer 2024 collections.

"We had a great time showing at COTERIE. The team was amazing and introduced us to several new buyers in both the U.S. and overseas. The GALLERY space was a great location for us, placing us next to other elevated brands. Taking part of the Business of Fashion panel was a great way for us to share how we have been building up AKNVAS for new brands to learn from," says Christian Juul Nielsen, Creative Director and Founder, AKNVAS.

The COTERIE international community represented 36 nations through over 400 global brands with collections spanning Spring/Summer 2024 swim, resort and vacation inspired apparel and accessories to outerwear, footwear and new styles of contemporary clothing. The strong international presence creates opportunities for retailers to find new styles as brands from Canada, Italy, Korea, Turkey, Brazil and France brought their upcoming selections to New York.

Premium denim is a core component of COTERIE, and this season there was a robust selection contributing to the return of the denim focus. The expanded premium denim assortment consisted of AG Jeans and the new addition of Moussy Vintage and Triarchy. The denim presence continued into the sustainability activation on the show floor with an interactive augmented reality activation in collaboration with Arcadia Earth, allowing attendees to explore and activate an exhibit dedicated to sustainable denim practices. Through the holograms information is shared on processes for indigo dyeing, water consumption, cotton cultivation, chemical usage and new technologies were brought to life while unlocking hidden gems, environmental facts and lifelike animations.

The fashion industry gathered to hear from experts on moderated panels and engaging community conversations. This season, COTERIE hosted influential members of AKNVAS, Arianne Elmy and Batsheva to discuss building a brand to engage millennial and Gen Z consumers. In another session, Steven Kolb sat down for a fireside chat to discuss working with the Council of Fashion Designers of America and the CFDA's contribution to American designers.

"Every season COTERIE continues to evolve, focusing on our fundamental pillars of sustainability, community and technology. This September, the event showcased a robust range of new brands from emerging designers, eco-conscious designs, and premium denim. With over twenty percent of brands being new to the show, COTERIE offers unparalleled opportunities for brand discovery. COTERIE increasingly expands the offering in nearly every key category to connect retailers with a comprehensive assortment," says Kelly Helfman, President, Informa Markets Fashion.

Retailers who attended COTERIE New York include Revolve, Shopbop, Monkees, Otte, Hartly, Julian Gold, Ballin's, B Barnett, Gus Mayer, Bergdorf Goodman, Saks Fifth Avenue, Anthropologie and Bloomingdale's. Retailers could discover a premier selection of new and emerging brands, over 20 percent of all brands, and over 800 returning designers in women's apparel, accessories and footwear.

COTERIE returns to New York in February 2024. To stay up to date with more information regarding the 2024 event, visit www.coteriefashionevents.com.

