Mondelez International, Inc.: Mondelez International Unveils New Toblerone Brand Platform and Premium Offerings in Key Markets

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelez International (Nasdaq: MDLZ) is evolving the widely loved Toblerone chocolate brand with innovative formats in key markets, bringing to life its updated brand signature "Never Square." The iconic 115-year-old brand is supporting the new positioning with significant investments in premium product offerings, marketing and advertising, and expanded distribution.

Inspired by luxury brands, the global "Never Square" campaign looks at conventions and standards with a cheeky, authentic point of view, positioning Toblerone as a premium chocolate offering.

"We're excited and inspired by the new brand platform, 'Never Square,' which pays homage to the values embodied by founder Theodor Tobler," said Mie-Leng Wong, Senior Vice President of Global Brands at Mondelez International. "He embraced originality and created a triangular chocolate in a world of squares, and this platform is our way of inspiring people to do just that."

In line with the brand's refreshed style and messaging are new premium product offerings and gifting options:

Toblerone Truffles are an exciting combination of the original taste of Toblerone with a new, velvety smooth truffle center and familiar bites of crunchy honey and almond nougat, wrapped in a unique diamond shape. The truffles recently made their debut in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Australia, as well as airport duty-free stores in key markets. They will expand to other countries next year.

are an exciting combination of the original taste of Toblerone with a new, velvety smooth truffle center and familiar bites of crunchy honey and almond nougat, wrapped in a unique diamond shape. The truffles recently made their debut in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Australia, as well as airport duty-free stores in key markets. They will expand to other countries next year. Tiny Toblerone packs are expanding to U.S. retailers, making the premium chocolate brand, once available predominantly in airports, accessible to a wider range of U.S. consumers. Tiny Toblerone packages are offered in two varieties: classic milk chocolate with honey and almond nougat, and a variety pack of milk, white and dark chocolates with honey and almond nougat.

packs are expanding to U.S. retailers, making the premium chocolate brand, once available predominantly in airports, accessible to a wider range of U.S. consumers. Tiny Toblerone packages are offered in two varieties: classic milk chocolate with honey and almond nougat, and a variety pack of milk, white and dark chocolates with honey and almond nougat. Gifting options became more personalized with Toblerone's new online gifting platform, offering another way to embrace individuality. Launched last year, www.toblerone.co.uk allows customers to choose from a curated assortment of formats, flavors, and sleeve designs, as well as adding their own personal message on packaging.



The updated creative approach for the brand shines through in U.K. advertisements promoting Toblerone Truffles, which feature the gemstone-shaped chocolates as luxury jewelry. Additional creative elements will roll out in other markets in the coming months. An example of the "Never Square" creative can be viewed here, and a 30-second Toblerone Truffles campaign here.

Along with updating the brand's positioning, offering Toblerone in these smaller sizes supports the company's goal of continuing to provide a wide variety of portion sizes and shareable options to help people enjoy chocolate as part of a balanced lifestyle and mindful diet. In Mondelez's 2022 State of Snacking Report, 78% of survey respondents across 12 countries said they take time to savor indulgent snacks, and 61% said they take time to portion out snacks before eating them.

"Savoring an appropriate portion of a treat like chocolate and focusing on truly experiencing it with all your senses can help make it easier to fully enjoy snacking as part of a balanced lifestyle," said Michelle Pickering, Senior Vice President, Research & Development for Global Chocolate and Cocoa at Mondelez International.

Mondelez previously announced its ambition to generate 90 percent of revenue through its core categories of chocolate, biscuits and baked snacks. Because premium chocolate is fast growing, the company is significantly accelerating its focus in this space with additional Toblerone offerings, including pralines similar to the U.K. truffles and personalized gifting options, rolling out in numerous markets.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2022 net revenues of approximately $31 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelez International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

