BombBomb Names John Main as Chief Financial Officer

New CFO John Main joins iconic brand in video email messaging

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / BombBomb today announced that John Main has been named Chief Financial Officer. Founded in 2006, BombBomb is the leading innovator in video email messaging and serves customers in 42 countries.

John Main joins BombBomb.com as CFO

New CFO at video email platform company, BombBomb.

"John brings versatility and deep understanding of SaaS and enterprise platforms," said BombBomb CEO and founder, Conor McCluskey. "He's led finance at high-growth businesses, and he knows the complexities of software development and scaling a business."

"John brings versatility and deep understanding of SaaS and enterprise platforms." - Conor McCluskey, Founder & CEO

Main will report to COO Nicole Craine, who runs day to day operations at BombBomb.

"John meshes well with people in every department," Craine said. "He puts the customer at the center of his work. We're thrilled to have John lead the charge to greater growth and profitability."

For more than six years, Main served in roles as CFO and CTO at STRAX Intelligence Group, which provides a common operating platform for local and national emergency response. Prior to STRAX, he worked at Modernizing Medicine, a rapidly growing leader in electronic medical records systems. Main spent five years at Campus Management, now Anthology.com, which scaled and sold to Leeds Private Equity in the largest deal of its kind in the edtech sector.

Main's roles focused on both finance and technology, including modeling, analysis, and enterprise systems to unify sales, marketing, and support. He holds a B.S. in Financial Analysis from Louisiana State University at Shreveport and an M.B.A. from the University of Florida's Warrington College of Business.

"BombBomb is long-time innovator in video messaging with a lot of room for profitable growth," said John Main. "There's more innovation waiting to be unlocked, helping enterprises to harness the benefits of more personalized outreach. I'm excited to help Nicole and the team build up this brand and deliver dynamic new services to our customers."

Contact Information

Tim Gilbert

CEO

tim@mertonway.com

561-676-2378

SOURCE: BombBomb

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/783268/bombbomb-names-john-main-as-chief-financial-officer