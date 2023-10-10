JinkoSolar says it shipped 52 GW of PV modules in the first nine months of 2023, bringing its total shipments to 190 GW since its foundation. JinkoSolar says it shipped more than 52 GW of modules in the first nine months of this year, with n-type modules accounting for 57% of the total. The company's current order book surpasses its 2023 full-year forecasts. In total, JinkoSolar has globally shipped 190 GW of modules. It also said that it secured a 3.2 GW n-type module supply deal with CHN Energy Investment Group and recently opened an integrated factory in Shanxi, China. Huamin China has secured ...

