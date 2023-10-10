Dufry International AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Dufry Publishes Invitation to its Extraordinary General Meeting on November 03, 2023



10.10.2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST





Today, Dufry has published the invitation to its Extraordinary General Meeting 2023. The event will take place on November 3, 2023, at 09.30 a.m. CET (doors open at 09.00 a.m. CET), at Radisson Blu Hotel, Steinentorstrasse 25, 4051 Basel, Switzerland.

The Extraordinary General Meeting invitation and agenda can be accessed here: 2023 Extraordinary General Meeting .

Motions of the Extraordinary General Meeting 2023

The Board of Directors proposes to amend article 1 of the Articles of Incorporation and change the company's name from Dufry AG to Avolta AG.

Please find the announcement and rationale of Dufry to transition to Avolta here .

