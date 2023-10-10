Nest Seekers International's Super-Prime Division is proud to announce that Claudia Sylvester has joined Rubens Brotto's team. This move further strengthens their position in the luxury real estate market. Based in Mayfair, London, Claudia will bring a blend of creativity, experience, and passion to the team, drawn from a diverse career background.

Hailing from Buckinghamshire, England, Claudia was mentored early on by her father, Peter Victor Nelson, renowned as one of the "world's finest craftsmen." After attending a prestigious boarding school in Buckinghamshire, she ventured into a corporate role. Prior to her role as Head of Marketing at Softcat PLC, Claudia made her mark in the IT sector as a headhunter, connecting talent with industry giants such as Microsoft, Intel, and Symantec. In the 1990s, Claudia also graced global catwalks as a fashion model for top brands like Vivienne Westwood, Anna Sui, Louis Féraud, and Calvin Klein. Beyond fashion, Claudia spent 17 years as a live TV presenter for QVC.

In 2010, her entrepreneurial spirit led her to launch a luxury brand specializing in bespoke fine jewelry and opulent home accessories. This brand features collaborations with British artisans and designers. Impressively, for a decade, her Designer's British Hallmark has been registered at the Goldsmith's Company Assay Office in London.

Seasoned Experts Join Forces

Rubens Brotto, with over 20 years of sales experience, welcomes Claudia, a multifaceted talent with a strong background in design, marketing, and luxury goods. Rubens is recognized for his expertise in the UK property market, his negotiation skills, honed from years of high-powered roles in government, non-profit organizations, and Wall Street businesses, and his vast global connections spanning Rio, New York City, and London.

"Joining Rubens Brotto's team at Nest Seekers' Super-Prime Division is an exciting new chapter," says Claudia. "Nest Seekers is the fastest-growing privately held brokerage in the world. With Rubens' wealth of experience, I look forward to adding a unique layer to the already dynamic team."

Clients will benefit from a harmonious blend of Rubens' and Claudia's backgrounds. "I am thrilled to have Claudia on board. Her journey in design, media, and entrepreneurship complements my experiences, and aligns with the entrepreneurial spirit of Nest Seekers International," says Rubens Brotto.

More about Claudia Sylvester:

As a devoted wife and mother of four gorgeous children, Claudia champions the idea of brave exploration and learning from experiences, both good and bad. Her multifaceted business background will offer unique perspectives in the real estate world, especially in the Super-Prime Division where expectations for quality and luxury are high. Claudia's plans include not only capitalizing on her marketing and consultancy skills but also incorporating her expertise in design and luxury into the Nest Seekers' brand.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Claudia Sylvester to Rubens' team," says Eddie Shapiro, Founder President CEO of Nest Seekers International. "Her diverse background, combined with a passionate and entrepreneurial spirit, makes her a perfect fit for Nest Seekers."

About Nest Seekers International

A globally recognized brand, Nest Seekers International sets the standard for exceptional service in diverse sectors, such as luxury real estate, new development, fine art, private planes, and yachts. Over the past 20 years, Nest Seekers has grown into a powerhouse brokerage, showcasing a broad network of offices in top markets worldwide. The company's advanced tech platform, coupled with its innovative marketing and media strategies, further solidifies its standing as a trusted industry leader. Nest Seekers' in-house production team is behind several successful television series, including Netflix's 'Million Dollar Beach House,' HBO's 'Selling the Hamptons,' and the BBC's 'Crazy Rich Agents,' ensuring unparalleled global exposure.

