iCare Partners with Uniphar Logistics in Raleigh, NC to Support Service and Repair Depo and 3PL Services for Warehouse, Fulfillment, and Distribution for the US

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / iCare, a trusted partner in ophthalmic management based out of Finland, with North American headquarters in Raleigh NC, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Uniphar Logistics for warehousing, and fulfillment, in addition to service and repair of their retinal imaging devices.

The company is a division of iCare Finland Oy, a global leader in ophthalmological devices - owned by the Revenio Group Corporation. iCare is a trusted partner in ophthalmic management offering medical devices to aid in screening and diagnosing ocular disease. Cutting-edge technology, ease of use, and operational reliability are the cornerstones of iCare's success. The iCare medical device product line consists of - retinal imaging - fundus perimeters - rebound tonometers.

Uniphar Logistics, part of the Uniphar Group of companies understands what manufacturers require to be successful in setting up a global supply chain, with our focus on excellence in quality systems, real-time IT solutions, and worldwide stock locations for our Life science customers. Not only do we offer third-party logistics services and back-office support, but Uniphar MedTech also distributes medical products in the EU that can provide a sales channel in multiple countries, for our medical device manufacturers.

John Floyd the CEO of North American operations for iCare spoke about the partnership:

"I can't speak highly enough about the warehousing and fulfillment services provided by Uniphar Logistics. Their efficiency in managing our inventory and orders has streamlined our operations and complements our head office facility in Raleigh, which is in close proximity. We have also set up an East Coast service and repair center in Uniphar Logistics warehouse that enables our engineers to ship inventory to and from the building and service the imaging devices seamlessly. Uniphar's attention to detail and commitment to meeting our needs have been outstanding and partnering with them has been a game-changer for our business."

The Company's vision is to improve patient access to pharmaco-medical products and treatments by enhancing connectivity between manufacturers and healthcare stakeholders. Ger Rabbit, CEO said, "The US market is a huge potential for Uniphar so expanding with a flagship location in North Carolina and bringing in Kay to join alongside Rick to execute our vision as a global leader for our manufacturers."

About Uniphar Logistics: We are a part of the Uniphar Group, a €2.1 billion global life science and pharmaceutical distribution company that has established an ultramodern pharma-grade 65,000 sq ft 3PL warehouse facility in Raleigh, North Carolina. Our brand-new East Coast Hub serves Uniphar's global life science clients and North American manufacturers, reaching 70% of the population within two days by ground. The facility offers temperature-controlled storage, including cold chain capabilities, and supplies first-class warehousing, and logistics, along with technical service and repairs for the life science industry.

Facility Highlights: • Temperature Controlled • ISO 13485 Certified • Service & Repair • 24/7 Temperature Monitoring • Kitting • Returns and Reverse Logistics Management • Value-Added Services (VAS) • Re-Labeling • Customer Service • Web Order Entry • Advanced Inventory Management • eAdvanced Shipping Notice • EDI/API Integration • 36 ft ceilings • Back-up generator• Cold Chain

