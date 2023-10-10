Dallas Wellness: Breakthrough in Neuro-Skeletal Geometry Offers New Hope to Individuals With Tourette's Syndrome, OCD, ADHD and Insomnia

Dallas Wellness Fulfilling the Promise of a Scientific Breakthrough

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / For those battling conditions such as Tourette's syndrome, OCD, ADHD, and insomnia, a beacon of hope emerges from Dallas, Texas. World-renowned chiropractor Dr. Francis X. Murphy introduces a revolutionary system of analysis, Neuro-Skeletal Geometry, which promises fresh insights and potential relief.

Tics are Just the Tip of the Iceberg!

Iceberg that shows vocal tics and motor tics at the top of the iceberg, however the bottom of the iceberg shows all the associated symptoms of Tourette Syndrome. For example: ADHD, ADD, OCD, Rage, Insomnia, Digestion Issues, Harmful Ideations, etc.

While chiropractic traditionally steers clear from treating named diseases, such as pneumonia, Dr. Murphy's Neuro-Skeletal Geometry has produced remarkable and reproducible outcomes for his patients, a phenomenon that was unexpected but consistent. These findings, drawing a direct link between his system of analysis and alleviation of symptoms for these conditions, have caught the attention of the medical community and the media alike.

While the chiropractic community emphasizes that the profession does not treat named diseases, the outcomes observed with Neuro-Skeletal Geometry cannot be ignored. Thousands of patients, both local and international, have flocked to Dr. Murphy's clinic in Dallas, seeking his expertise and the hope that his unique approach offers.

This revolutionary work has not only been a topic of discussion in medical circles but has also been featured prominently on major news outlets and national radio stations.

Those affected by Tourette's syndrome, OCD, ADHD, and insomnia, or those simply curious to learn more about this pioneering approach, are encouraged to visit DallasWellness.com for further details.

Or watch this video: https://youtu.be/8YLp17zRmsI?feature=shared

