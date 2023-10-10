Anzeige
Xsolla Headless Checkout Unlocks Advanced Customization For Game Developers

DJ Xsolla Headless Checkout Unlocks Advanced Customization For Game Developers 

Xsolla 
Xsolla Headless Checkout Unlocks Advanced Customization For Game Developers 
10-Oct-2023 / 19:40 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Sherman Oaks, United States | October 10, 2023 01:04 PM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
 Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, announces Headless Checkout, an advanced payment customization feature 
to help game developers create a fully branded and revenue-optimized purchasing experience for their players, all while 
ensuring a compliant and secure payment flow. 
Headless Checkout is part of the new version of Xsolla Pay Station, the company's flagship product. There are multiple 
ways to build checkout experiences within Pay Station, and developers can choose any of the three integration options 
based on the needs of their business. 
This newest version of Xsolla Pay Station presents diverse integration options to meet the varying needs of developers 
and businesses, including the cutting-edge Headless Checkout. Hosted Checkout offers an immediate solution for 
developers seeking a fast and simple way to monetize their games. This option features a ready-to-use user interface 
and key customization elements such as preset fonts, payment UI themes, and receipt email formats. These can be easily 
modified through the Xsolla Publisher Account, making Hosted Checkout a convenient and straightforward avenue for quick 
game monetization. 
Components Checkout offers a more seamless user experience for developers seeking greater customization by embedding 
the UI directly into partner stores. For the ultimate in flexibility and control, Headless Checkout is the go-to 
choice. It provides advanced layout management and an unparalleled level of customization by enabling developers to 
integrate the checkout process seamlessly into their store interfaces. API calls from Xsolla provide the necessary 
elements and components to create tailored payment experiences. Developers obtain a greater level of control over both 
the interface and the user experience. This control is vital for increasing player engagement, fostering loyalty, and 
improving conversion rates. 
"We're excited to offer game developers a friction-reducing white-label payment solution that they can tailor 
specifically to the needs of their games and players," said Chris Hewish, CEO of Xsolla. "Headless Checkout is the 
perfect solution for game developers that want to fully own and customize the payment experience, match their branding, 
and seamlessly integrate everything into the design of their games." 
Headless Checkout benefits include: 
   -- Highly customizable payment experience. Headless Checkout is a UI separate from the back-end 
  functionality, allowing complete modification of the purchasing flow. Like Hosted Checkout and Components Checkout, 
  it has built-in support for 700+ payment methods, and 130+ currencies, across 200+ geographies. 
   -- Brand consistency. Developers can fully customize the user interface to seamlessly match and fit into the 
  design of their games or gaming systems to provide a seamless experience for players and emphasize branding. 
 
   -- Complete ownership and control. Developers can run and manage their own A/B tests to determine which 
  payment experiences lead to higher conversions and revenue. 
   -- Global security and compliance. As a merchant of record, Xsolla handles the complexity of global 
  payments, taxes, and compliance. 
   -- Enhanced customer privacy and security. Headless Checkout has pre-built UI components to deal with 
  sensitive payment details so that information does not have to interact with developers' systems. 
For more information about Headless Checkout, please visit: xsolla.pro/headless-checkout 
About Xsolla 
Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed 
specifically for the video game industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers 
and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an 
innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla's mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, 
marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create 
relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in Berlin, 
Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, 
Twitch, Roblox, Ubisoft, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more. 
For additional information and to learn more, please visit: xsolla.com 
 
Contact Details 
Xsolla 
Derrick Stembridge 
d.stembridge@xsolla.com 
 
Company Website 
https://xsolla.com/ 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1745787 10-Oct-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=d85012339ef361c2b4755baa7947235f

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1745787&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 10, 2023 13:40 ET (17:40 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
