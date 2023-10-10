FiberLight Builds Momentum As Organizations Look for Fast, Extensive Fiber Reach To Drive Business Performance

Acquisition by Morrison & Co ushers in era of growth with key executive appointments, expanded routes connecting fast-growth metro areas, and strategic access points that provide a gateway to Latin America

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / FiberLight , LLC, a fiber infrastructure provider with more than 20 years of experience designing, building and operating mission-critical, high-bandwidth networks, today announced that it has closed out the most transformative period of its history. With the completion of its acquisition by Morrison & Co, the appointment of a new CEO and CRO, the expansion of its fiber network with a new Charlotte to Atlanta route, and the announcement of new strategic landing points that facilitate connectivity with Latin America, FiberLight is delivering on its vision for exceeding the high bandwidth demands of the digital economy. These milestones demonstrate FiberLight's renewed commitment to accelerate the expansion of its state-of-the-art network infrastructure in fast-growing U.S. markets and drive business performance for its customers and partners.

Recent highlights from the organization include:

New Leadership : FiberLight appointed industry veteran Bill Major as Chief Executive Officer upon the completion of its acquisition by Morrison & Co. FiberLight also hired digital infrastructure leader Tyler Coates as its new Chief Revenue Officer . The acquisition affords FiberLight the financial flexibility to invest in strategic builds and expand its current lit and dark fiber optical networks, and the executive team will focus on delivering exceptional end-to-end customer experiences and growing the company through success-based expansion.

: FiberLight appointed industry veteran upon the completion of its acquisition by Morrison & Co. FiberLight also hired digital infrastructure leader . The acquisition affords FiberLight the financial flexibility to invest in strategic builds and expand its current lit and dark fiber optical networks, and the executive team will focus on delivering exceptional end-to-end customer experiences and growing the company through success-based expansion. New Fiber Routes : FiberLight continues expanding its fiber footprint with a new Charlotte-to-Atlanta route , featuring industry-leading 100Gbps and 400Gbps Ethernet wavelengths. FiberLight's newest route provides a unique option for customers seeking a direct path between the growing metro markets with state-of-the-art fiber assets. FiberLight's Charlotte-to-Atlanta route offers customers additional resiliency and diversity, faster speeds with increased uptime, and greater efficiency to drive business performance.

: FiberLight continues expanding its fiber footprint with a , featuring industry-leading 100Gbps and 400Gbps Ethernet wavelengths. FiberLight's newest route provides a unique option for customers seeking a direct path between the growing metro markets with state-of-the-art fiber assets. FiberLight's Charlotte-to-Atlanta route offers customers additional resiliency and diversity, faster speeds with increased uptime, and greater efficiency to drive business performance. New Strategically Placed POP: FiberLight announced new connectivity with Latin America at two strategic landing points: a new Point of Presence (POP) in Miami's NAP of the Americas and fiber delivery to MDC Data Center's new facility in Eagle Pass, TX. By establishing these critical landing points, FiberLight will facilitate international trade by connecting customers from Mexico, Central and South America to anywhere FiberLight has on-net presence, including 184 data centers across FiberLight's network.

"With Morrison & Co's investment in FiberLight, top-notch leadership in place, and unmatched fiber network assets, I'm excited to build on our momentum as we innovate and grow our business," said Bill Major, CEO of FiberLight. "In just a few short months, we've delivered on some significant goals - including network expansions in fast-growth markets, cross-border connectivity with Latin America, and a renewed focus on building a culture of excellence. Looking ahead, I'm confident in executing on our vision to provide world-class networking solutions and exceptional experiences for our customers, our partners, and our people."

