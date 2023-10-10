Nexus Energy Services Inc. AKA Dryworld: DRYWORLD Opens LATAM Retail Distribution With The Closing Of Brio Holding Group Acquisition

SANTA BARBARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / DRYWORLD Brands Inc. (OTC Pink:IBGR) is pleased to announce it has closed the acquisition of Brio Holding Group Inc immediately opening LATAM retail distribution providing the brand access to more than 9,000+ retail locations, best-in-class apparel manufacturing and supply chain solutions located throughout Colombia, Panama, Peru, Ecuador, Brazil and Costa Rica.

DRYWORLD plans to immediately place the OBruxo Ronaldinho collection into select retail locations across Latin America, where Ronaldinho has significant brand recognition. DRYWORLD will complement the market launch with its existing HauteD and CoreD branded collections online through eCommerce giants Linio and Rappi.

Rappi is an innovative express delivery service from Colombia, valued at $1.7 billion, and is present in over 200 cities across 9 countries - Colombia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, and Costa Rica reaching over 7 million users in Latin America. The combination of Brio's retail connections that place stores in every neighbourhood across many major cities and the Rappi delivery infrastructure, DRYWORLD will be well positioned to reach potential customers within minutes.

Linio is one of the leading online Marketplaces in Latin America. With a presence in 4 countries including Mexico, Colombia, Peru, and Chile, DRYWORLD will have access to a huge market of over 270 million people to begin selling to, in the world's fastest growing region for eCommerce.

The LATAM DRYWORLD team, led on the ground by Jorge Diaz and Chayle Beaudoin is hitting the ground running with a series of meetings beginning this week in the LATAM region with buyers and pro soccer teams to discuss kit supply opportunities.

"The infrastructure we have established for the LATAM market through this acquisition is comprehensive," commented DRYWORLD Co-CEO Brian McKenzie, "With local manufacturing, warehousing/fulfillment setup in a trade free zone in Bogota, and 9000+ doors for distribution across Colombia, Panama, Peru, Ecuador, and Cost Rica we are set up perfectly to support any kit supply deals the brand commits to."

"This acquisition signifies more than a business transaction; it's a strategic move that immediately broadens DRYWORLD's footprint across Latin America, tapping into Brio's extensive retail and supply chain capabilities. With a robust infrastructure already in place, from local manufacturing to warehousing, we are poised to not only enhance DRYWORLD's existing collections but also to unlock a myriad of opportunities in this dynamic and rapidly growing market. As we integrate our operations, we see a future ripe with promise for synergistic growth and innovation," commented Chayle Beaudoin, Co-Founder of Brio Holding Group.

"As Co-Founder of Brio Holding Group, I'm very excited about our integration with DRYWORLD. This strategic alliance leverages our robust presence across essential retail channels, from online marketplaces to traditional retailers and specialty drugstores. The growing middle-class spending on athletics and garments in Latin America underlines the untapped opportunities that lie ahead. Our union with DRYWORLD uniquely positions us to capitalize on this vibrant market, setting new industry standards for quality and customer engagement. I'm condient that this acquisitino is a significant step towards creating unparalleled value in one of the world's most dynamic retail landscapes" commented Jorge Diaz, Co-Founder of Brio Holding Group.

Terms of the Transaction

DRYWORLD will issue 3,000,000 common shares to satisfy the closing conditions completing the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Brio Holding Group, Inc. All properties, assets, and contracts of Brio Holding Group Inc continue to be the property of Brio Holding Group Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of DRYWORLD.

About DRYWORLD

DRYWORLD is a premium performance sports brand offering innovative, superior quality apparel and gear for the athlete in all of us. We build purpose-driven products that give all athletes the edge. Engineered by athletes, proven by science. Visit www.thedryworld.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and is subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact or relating to present facts or current conditions included in this press release are forward-looking statements. For- ward-looking statements give our current reasonable expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "may," "should," "can have," "likely" and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on reasonable assumptions we have made in light of our industry experience, perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. As you read and consider this press release you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve risks, uncertainties (many of which are beyond our control) and assumptions. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect our actual operating and financial performance and cause our performance to differ materially from the performance anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of these assumptions prove incorrect or change, our actual operating and financial performance may vary in material respects from the performance projected in these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that could cause our actual operating and financial performance to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SOURCE: Nexus Energy Services Inc. AKA Dryworld

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/791633/dryworld-opens-latam-retail-distribution-with-the-closing-of-brio-holding-group-acquisition