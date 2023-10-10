Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for October, November and December 2023 and Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates for its Third Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared cash distributions for the months of October, November and December 2023 and also announced its plan to report earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.
Cash Distributions:
Common Stock: $0.10 cash distribution per common share for each of October, November and December 2023, payable per Table 1 below. The Company has paid 225 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock. Prior to paying distributions on a monthly basis, the Company paid five consecutive quarterly cash distributions.
Table 1: Summary of common stock cash distributions:
Record Date
Payment Date
Cash Distribution
October 20
October 31
$0.10
November 20
November 30
$0.10
December 18
December 29
$0.10
Total for the Quarter:
$0.30
Senior Common Stock: $0.0875 cash distribution per share of the Company's senior common stock ("Senior Common") for each of October, November and December 2023, payable per Table 2 below. The Company has paid 162 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Senior Common.
Table 2: Summary of Senior Common cash distributions:
Payable to Holders of Record
Payment Date
Amount
October
November 3
$0.0875
November
December 5
$0.0875
December
January 5
$0.0875
|Total for the Quarter:
$0.2625
Series E Preferred Stock: $0.138021 cash distribution per share of the Company's 6.625% Series E Preferred Stock ("Series E Preferred Stock") for each of October, November and December 2023, payable per Table 3 below. The Series E Preferred Stock trades on Nasdaq under the symbol "GOODN." The Company has paid 39 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Series E Preferred Stock.
Table 3: Summary of Series E Preferred Stock cash distributions:
Record Date
Payment Date
Cash Distribution
October 20
October 31
$0.138021
November 20
November 30
$0.138021
December 18
December 29
$0.138021
Total for the Quarter:
$0.414063
Series F Preferred Stock: $0.125 cash distribution per share of the Company's 6.0% Series F Preferred Stock ("Series F Preferred Stock") for each of October, November and December 2023, payable per Table 4 below. The Series F Preferred Stock is not listed on a national securities exchange.
Table 4: Summary of Series F Preferred Stock cash distributions:
Record Date
Payment Date
Cash Distribution
October 25
November 3
$0.125
November 28
December 5
$0.125
December 27
January 5
$0.125
Total for the Quarter:
$0.375
The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders and Series F Preferred stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.
Series G Preferred Stock: $0.125 cash distribution per share of the Company's 6.00% Series G Preferred Stock ("Series G Preferred Stock") for each of October, November and December 2023, payable per Table 5 below. The Series G Preferred Stock trades on Nasdaq under the symbol "GOODO."
Table 5: Summary of Series G Preferred Stock cash distributions:
Record Date
Payment Date
Cash Distribution
October 20
October 31
$0.125
November 20
November 30
$0.125
December 18
December 29
$0.125
Total for the Quarter:
$0.375
Earnings Announcement:
The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, after the stock market closes on Monday, November 6, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its earnings results. Please call (877) 407-9045 to enter the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.
A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through November 14, 2023. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13740893.
The live audio broadcast of the Company's conference call will be available online at www.gladstonecommercial.com.
If you have questions prior to or following the earnings release you may e-mail them to info@gladstonecompanies.com.
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of June 30, 2023, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 136 properties located in 27 states, totaling approximately 17.2 million square feet. Additional information can be found at www.gladstonecommercial.com.
