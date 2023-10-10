Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2023) - Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE: SNA) (CSE: SNA.CN) ("Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to Canadian Securities Exchange approval, it is extending the terms of the following share purchase warrants.

1) 102,328,572 share purchase warrants issued pursuant to a private placement announced on October 11, 2023 exercisable at $0.05 per share purchase warrant and expiring on October 11, 2023 will now be extended and expire on October 11, 2027 and be exercisable at $0.05 per share purchase warrant.

2) 33,925,000 share purchase warrants issued pursuant to a private placement announced on November 1, 2023 exercisable at $0.05 per share purchase warrant and expiring on November 1, 2023 will now be extended and expire on November 1, 2027 and be exercisable at $0.05 per share purchase warrant.

About Star Navigation:

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. manufactures the In-flight Safety Monitoring System, STAR-ISMS®, the heart of the STAR-A.D.S.® System. The STAR-A.D.S.® System has real-time capability of tracking, performance trends and predicting incident-occurrences which enhances aviation safety and improves fleet management while reducing costs for the operator. Star's MMI Division designs and manufactures high performance, mission critical, flight deck flat panel displays for defence and commercial aviation industries worldwide.

