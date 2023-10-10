Cypress Christian School Coach Kris Hogan Records 200th Victory

CYPRESS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / Cypress Christian School football coach Kris Hogan earned his 200th career victory Friday night in the Warriors' 27-17 defeat of Houston Christian High School. Hogan, who is in his fourth season leading Cypress Christian, reached the impressive milestone in his 25th season as a head coach.

For more information visit: https://www.cypresschristian.org/

Cypress Christian is Hogan's third Texas high school football program to lead, following four years at Muenster Sacred Heart and 17 seasons at Grapevine Faith Christian. Hogan's teams have won two state championships and advanced to at least the state semifinals 12 times while averaging more than eight wins per season.

The Warriors reached the TAPPS Division III state championship game in each of Hogan's first three seasons at the helm, including winning the school's second state football title in 2021.

"Achieving a milestone like 200 wins is an extraordinary feat that is only attained through sustained excellence," stated Dr. Jeff Potts, President of Cypress Christian. "Coach Hogan has demonstrated a consistent ability to nurture the full potential of young athletes."

Hogan's positive impact on young men extends far beyond the football field, as evidenced by the number of his former players in attendance for his victory No. 200.

His football programs have received widespread attention on various media platforms. The feature film "One Heart," scheduled to release soon, follows a national attention-gathering story involving one of his Grapevine Faith teams. He and his oldest son, Deuce, now a quarterback at the University of Kentucky, were part of the cast of the latest season of documentary series QB1: Beyond the Lights. And the book Remember Why You Play-which has been referred to as a Christian version of Friday Night Lights- provides a compelling, behind-the-scenes look at the life lessons Hogan teaches through football.

"In a testament to the transformative power of mentorship, Coach Hogan stands as a beacon of inspiration, catalyzing men of all generations on their journey towards becoming the biblical husbands, fathers, and leaders they are destined to be," Potts said. "Whenever I and anyone else have the privilege of crossing paths with Coach Hogan, we consistently find ourselves not just inspired but also thoroughly equipped to become improved versions of ourselves."

Hogan is a recipient of the National Sportsman of the Year award presented by AT&T. He also is a nationally sought-after speaker who has been featured on ESPN, ABC and NBC. He has been a guest speaker at the Super Bowl Breakfast, alongside NFL greats Tony Dungy and Bart Starr.

In addition to speaking at faith-based conferences and delivering keynote invitations, Hogan has worked with clients including Allstate, ES&H, Gardner Denver, Positive Coaching Alliance, F&M Bank, Growing Leaders and quarterback training with Championship Productions.

Cypress Christian School is a K-12 private Christian school in northwest Houston. The school's mission is to honor the Lord Jesus Christ by providing students an education based upon academic excellence and biblical values. cypresschristian.org.

For more information about Cypress Christian, contact Anne Henry at 281.469.8839 or anne.henry@cypresschristian.org. To book Coach Hogan for a speaking engagement, send an email to coachkrishogan@gmail.com. Topics include The Culture that Wins, Increasing Human Ability, The First Priority of Prioritization, Unapologetic Aggression and The Blueprint for Building Winners.

Contact Information

Cypress Christian School

11123 Cypress N. Houston Rd.

Houston, TX 77065

Phone: (281) 469-8839

Contact: Anne Henry

Website & Social Media

https://www.cypresschristian.org/

https://www.youtube.com/@cypresschristianschool8133/featured

https://www.facebook.com/CypressChristianSchool/

https://twitter.com/CyChristian

https://www.instagram.com/cychristian/

https://vimeo.com/user1957114

SOURCE: Cypress Christian School

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/791722/cypress-christian-school-coach-kris-hogan-records-200th-victory