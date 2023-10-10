Avenues New York and Avenues São Paulo to join the Nord Anglia Education family of international schools

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international schools organisation Nord Anglia Education announced today that two of the world's most prestigious schools - Avenues New York and Avenues São Paulo - will join its global network of schools. The agreement is subject to certain regulatory approvals.

The two Avenues schools have exceptional reputations for teaching and learning innovation, with students graduating as accomplished, global citizens. They will become Nord Anglia's second schools in New York City and in São Paulo, Brazil.

The Nord Anglia Education family of schools will comprise 87 international schools across 33 countries, with 22 schools across the Americas region.

Avenues and Nord Anglia share a common vision to shape future generations of confident, resilient, and creative global citizens who will sustainably change the world for the better. Avenues' strong education offering includes its innovative and rigorous curricular system, the Avenues World Elements, which is underpinned by interdisciplinary, inquiry and project-based learning.

Graduates from both schools gain acceptance into the world's top colleges and universities including Harvard, Stanford, Yale, University of Cambridge, University of Oxford, Universidade de São Paulo and more.

Andrew Fitzmaurice, Chief Executive Officer of Nord Anglia Education, said: "Over the past 20 years, we've welcomed many of the world's leading private schools into our family. The Avenues schools in New York and São Paolo are world-renowned for the outstanding global education they offer and the opportunities this creates for their students. It's a source of great pride that these two prestigious schools have chosen to become part of Nord Anglia's global network of international schools."

"I've known and admired Nord Anglia for many years now and trust that they will be good stewards of both Avenues New York and Avenues Sao Paulo," said Jeff Clark, Avenues' President. "I'm also incredibly proud of what our team has built over the past 12 years, and our collective success in establishing Avenues as the preeminent schools in the world. As we enter this new chapter in the Avenues story, I am confident that our campus leaders, faculty, and staff, supported by Nord Anglia's global network, will continue to provide students with the transformative world-focused learning experience that Avenues is known for."

While Avenues New York and Avenues São Paulo join the Nord Anglia Education family of schools, Avenues Shenzhen, Avenues Silicon Valley, and Avenues Online remain under existing management.

Avenues New York: a leading school in New York City

Avenues New York is one of the world's most prestigious schools, located in the Chelsea neighbourhood of Manhattan across two modern and spacious buildings on the same city block. Since opening in 2012, its student body has grown to nearly 2,000.

The school teaches its proprietary curriculum for ages 1 to 18 (toddlers to Grade 12), with an innovative approach that emphasises inquiry and deep learning through mastery. Students have dual immersion in English and either Spanish or Mandarin, with this programme often cited as New York's premier Mandarin immersion programme.

Avenues São Paulo: a premium school in Brazil

Opened in 2018, Avenues São Paulo teaches over 1,200 students from K-12, aged 18 months to 18 years old. Graduates receive both accredited American and Brazilian diplomas, and its outstanding campus features extensive athletics and outdoor play areas, an expansive covered courtyard, and a parent café.

Benefits for students and teachers

Over 3,000 students from both Avenues schools will have access to Nord Anglia's exclusive opportunities and experiences. They will benefit from collaborations with world-leading institutions such as UNICEF, The Juilliard School, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and IMG Academy, while connecting with thousands of classmates globally through technology-enabled learning via Nord Anglia's Global Campus platform. Unique experiences around the world include global expeditions to Tanzania and Les Martinets in Switzerland, as well as regional events.

The schools' 600 teachers and support colleagues will also benefit from world-class professional learning through Nord Anglia University, training programmes through Nord Anglia's collaborations, and exclusive access to a master's degree in international education from King's College London.

