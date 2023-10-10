DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: A Comprehensive Analysis of the Chemotherapy-induced Complications Market Outlook by 2032 | DelveInsight

Cancer ranks as the second most common cause of death on a global scale, claiming the lives of 10 million individuals annually. Early screening, detection, and treatment measures have the potential to prevent at least one-third of all cancer-related deaths.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemotherapy is a systemic treatment that uses drugs to target and destroy cancer cells throughout the body. It can be administered in various forms, including intravenous infusions, oral medications, or topical creams. The primary objective of chemotherapy is to eliminate cancerous cells, shrink tumors, and prevent the spread of cancer. In some cases, it is used as the primary treatment, while in others, it complements surgery, radiation therapy, or immunotherapy. As per DelveInsight analysis, in the 7MM, the total estimated number of cancer patients on chemotherapy were ~1.8 million in 2021.

Chemotherapy has undeniably been a pivotal tool in the treatment of cancer, but it comes with its share of complications. The severity and type of side effects can vary depending on the specific drugs used, the duration of treatment, and individual patient factors. To mitigate these complications, oncologists carefully select chemotherapy regimens and often combine them with other treatments to maximize effectiveness while minimizing side effects.

DelveInsight has recently released a series of epidemiology-based market reports focusing on chemotherapy-induced complications including Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy, Chemotherapy-induced Diarrhea, Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting, Chemotherapy-induced Anemia, Chemotherapy-induced Hearing Loss, Chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia, and Chemotherapy-induced Thrombocytopenia. These reports include a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, historical and forecasted patient pool, emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and historical and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032 segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Additionally, the reports feature exhaustive analysis of prominent companies working with their emerging candidates in different stages of clinical development. Let's deep dive into the assessment of these chemotherapy-induced complications markets individually.

Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market

Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) is a well-recognized side effect of anticancer drugs, including platinum agents, taxanes, epothilones, vinca alkaloids, and newer compounds like bortezomib. This condition, which is dose-dependent, not only leads to dose reductions or treatment discontinuation but also significantly impairs the quality of life of cancer survivors. CIPN occurs in approximately 20% of individuals receiving conventional chemotherapy dosages and virtually all patients undergoing high-dose therapy. DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 1.6 million incident cases of CIPN in the 7MM in 2022. In terms of severity, most patients have been diagnosed with moderate severity. This was followed by mild severity, and the least number was observed for severe cases in the 7MM.

Currently, there is no officially approved treatment for managing CIPN. Patients with CIPN typically receive off-label therapies aimed at alleviating their symptoms. These off-label options often include alpha-2-delta antagonists (anticonvulsants), serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs), opioids, and topical analgesics, all of which have shown efficacy in relieving neuropathic pain.

DelveInsight estimated that the total CIPN market size in the 7MM accounted for~USD 1.5 billion in 2022, which is expected to rise with a CAGR of 3.1% during the study period (2019-2032). Advances in disease mechanisms have yielded new diagnostic and therapeutic approaches, opening the way to more medicine development. The CIPN market is expected to show positive growth, mainly attributed to the increased diagnosed prevalence and also, the launch of upcoming therapies during the forecast period (2023-2032)

Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Halneuron (Tetrodotoxin or TTX): WEX Pharmaceuticals

E-52862: Laboratorios Dr. Esteve S.A. (ESTEVE)

Hemp-based CBD: Main Line Health/Ananda Hemp, Inc. (Ananda Professional)

ATX01: AlgoTx

Thrombomodulin alfa (ART-123): Asahi Kasei

Discover which company will get the first-mover advantage in CIPN treatment landscape @ Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market Report

Chemotherapy-induced Diarrhea Market

Chemotherapy-induced diarrhea, also known as chemotherapy-related bowel disturbance, can occur with various chemotherapy agents. It is most frequently associated with fluoropyrimidines, especially fluorouracil and capecitabine, as well as irinotecan. Diarrhea is the primary dose-limiting toxicity in regimens combining fluoropyrimidine with irinotecan. Moreover, aside from conventional cytotoxic drugs, numerous molecularly targeted agents, including tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) and monoclonal antibodies, have been linked to this condition. As per DelveInsight assessment, In 2022, the total incident cases of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea were around 1 million in the 7MM, which are expected to rise by 2032 at a significant CAGR. In the 7MM, the highest number of total incident cases of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea were observed in the US, with a significant market share in the total cases.

The treatment of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea involves both non-pharmacological and pharmacological approaches to alleviate symptoms, along with vigilant monitoring to gauge treatment efficacy and exclude issues like severe fluid loss or other factors necessitating specific medical attention or hospitalization. The initial approach is tailored to the intensity of diarrhea and the presence of additional risk factors. Patients are typically categorized as either having "uncomplicated" or "complicated" diarrhea, guiding the recommended management strategies.

DelveInsight estimated that the total market size of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea in the 7MM accounted for~USD 80 million in 2022, which is expected to rise with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032). This is mainly due to factors such as the increasing prevalence of cancers, advancement in chemotherapy treatment, and the growing awareness about CID management. Additionally, the increasing adoption of new drugs and therapies and the development of new treatment options are expected to boost the chemotherapy-induced diarrhea market growth.

Chemotherapy-induced Diarrhea Pipeline Therapies and Companies

MYTESI (crofelemer): Napo Pharmaceuticals (Jaguar Health)

OQL051: OnQuality Pharmaceuticals

Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Market

Chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) is a distressing side effect experienced by cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. This condition significantly impacts patients' quality of life and treatment adherence. Studies have shown that without proper prevention and management, up to 70-80% of patients receiving chemotherapy may experience CINV to some extent.

To alleviate this debilitating condition, various strategies are employed. Antiemetic medications, such as 5-HT3 receptor antagonists and NK1 receptor antagonists, are commonly prescribed to prevent and manage CINV. These drugs work by blocking the signals in the brain responsible for triggering nausea and vomiting. Additionally, patients may receive corticosteroids as part of their CINV treatment regimen. In recent years, medical advancements have led to the development of more targeted and effective antiemetic therapies, allowing cancer patients to better tolerate chemotherapy and maintain their quality of life throughout their treatment journey. Moreover, supportive care measures like dietary adjustments, acupuncture, and relaxation techniques are often incorporated to complement pharmacological interventions, ensuring a comprehensive approach to managing CINV and improving the overall well-being of cancer patients.

Chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting remain a significant challenge in cancer treatment. However, advancements in pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions offer hope for better management and improved patient outcomes. With the growing prevalence of cancer and increasing focus on patient well-being, the market for CINV treatments is expected to continue evolving to meet the needs of cancer patients worldwide.

Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Pipeline Therapies and Companies

Palonosetron HCl Buccal Film 0.5 mg: Xiamen LP Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Chemotherapy-induced Anemia Market

Chemotherapy-induced anemia arises due to malignant infiltration into healthy tissues, causing blood loss, bone marrow interference, disruption of red blood cell production, and functional iron deficiency due to inflammation. This type of anemia is most commonly encountered in hematologic malignancies, particularly myeloid disorders, as opposed to solid tumors. Among all cancer types, lymphomas, lung carcinomas, gynecological malignancies, and genitourinary tumors exhibit the highest prevalence of anemia. As per the assessment done by DelveInsight, the incident chemotherapy-induced anemia population in the 7MM countries was estimated to be ~1.6 million cases in 2021.

The primary objectives in managing chemotherapy-induced anemia revolve around symptom relief and the enhancement of patients' quality of life. Neglecting to address chemotherapy-induced anemia can diminish the efficacy of chemotherapy, as correcting anemia has been shown to correlate with improved responses to treatment. Two potential mechanisms contributing to chemotherapy resistance in anemic patients are apoptotic failure and cell cycle quiescence. Moreover, inadequate bone marrow recovery post-cytotoxic therapy, leading to anemia, thrombocytopenia, and neutropenia, results in the majority of chemotherapy dose delays and reductions.

As per DelveInsight analysis, the chemotherapy-induced anemia market size is expected to increase from USD 1 billion in 2021 at a significant CAGR by 2032. This growth would be fuelled by the increase in research initiatives and the rise in the number of healthcare spending across the world. In addition, the pipeline for chemotherapy-induced anemia is not robust. Despite that, the current scenario anticipates a positive shift in the market for a study period.

Chemotherapy-induced Anemia Pipeline Therapies and Companies

Roxadustat: Fibrogen

Desidustat: Zydus Cadila

To delve into the chemotherapy-induced anemia market landscape in more detail, access the Chemotherapy-induced Anemia Market Report

Chemotherapy-induced Hearing Loss Market

Chemotherapy-induced hearing loss (CIHL) is a significant and often overlooked side effect of cancer treatment. While chemotherapy is crucial for cancer management, its ototoxic effects on the auditory system can lead to profound hearing impairment. The prevalence of CIHL varies depending on the type of chemotherapy drugs used and the cumulative dose. Platinum-based drugs, such as cisplatin, are known to have a higher risk of causing hearing loss. Studies have reported that CIHL affects 40-60% of pediatric patients treated with platinum-based agents. In adults, the prevalence can range from 5-25% depending on the specific chemotherapy regimen.

Treatment for chemotherapy-induced hearing loss primarily focuses on managing and mitigating the hearing impairment caused by chemotherapy drugs. While there is no specific cure for CIHL, several approaches are employed to address its effects. Audiologists may recommend hearing aids or cochlear implants to amplify and enhance auditory perception in individuals affected by CIHL. Speech therapy can also be beneficial in improving communication skills. Additionally, ongoing research explores the potential of protective agents that could prevent or reduce CIHL during chemotherapy treatments. Patients undergoing chemotherapy should discuss their risk factors for hearing loss with their healthcare providers, as early intervention and management strategies can greatly improve their quality of life during and after cancer treatment.

As there is no cure for CIHL, ongoing research and the efforts of pharmaceutical companies hold promise for prevention and treatment options. Several key companies are actively working to develop innovative solutions to improve the quality of life for cancer survivors facing CIHL. As research advances, there is hope for better outcomes and increased awareness regarding this under-recognized issue.

For a deeper understanding of the chemotherapy-induced hearing loss market landscape, explore the Chemotherapy-induced Hearing Loss Market Outlook

Chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia Market

Chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) serves as the predominant factor limiting the dosage of chemotherapy for cancer patients. This condition may progress to febrile neutropenia and is linked to elevated rates of illness and early mortality, escalated healthcare expenses, and interruptions in potentially curative therapies. In patients with solid tumors, the risk of infection in CIN cases varies from 10% to 50%, while for hematological malignancies, it exceeds 80%. As per the DelveInsight assessment, in 2021, the total number of cases of CIN in the 7MM were ~916K. These cases are further expected to increase by 2032.

The current treatment options for neutropenia associated with chemotherapy are primarily limited to two FDA-approved biologics: Neupogen (filgrastim) and Neulasta (pegfilgrastim), along with their respective biosimilar versions. Biosimilars are available for both filgrastim and pegfilgrastim. Notably, pegylated versions of these drugs have a significantly longer plasma half-life, lasting for several hours, which allows for a single administration per chemotherapy cycle. In September 2022, Hanmi Pharmaceuticals announced that their anti-cancer drug, Rolontis, which they developed in collaboration with a US partner, received marketing approval from the FDA.

As per DelveInsight analysis, the chemotherapy-induced neutropenia market is expected to grow significantly by 2032. A key major chemotherapy-induced neutropenia market driver is the rich pipeline products and the presence of some major players in the 7MM market. Current emerging therapies have explored the new mechanism of action and are anticipated to have the competence to penetrate the forecasted chemotherapy-induced neutropenia market. If these pipeline therapies are proven potential in the future, they can increase the chemotherapy-induced neutropenia market size in the coming years.

Chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia Pipeline Therapies and Companies

EC-18: Enzychem Lifesciences Corporation

ALRN-6924: Aileron Therapeutics

F-627 (Ryzneuta): Evive Biotech

Myelo001: Myelo Therapeutics

Plinabulin: BeyondSpring Pharmaceutical

Explore in-depth for a comprehensive understanding of the Chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia Clinical Trials

Chemotherapy-induced Thrombocytopenia Market

Chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia is a frequent complication of cancer therapy, characterized by a persistent decrease in platelet count, even after a sufficient recovery period from prior chemotherapy nadir, alongside the recovery of white blood cells and red blood cells. As per DelveInsight analysis, the total incident cases of chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia in the 7MM were 297K in 2020. These cases are further expected to increase throughout the study period i.e. 2019-2032 with impactful CAGR.

Among individuals diagnosed with cancer, the incidence, severity, and duration of chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia can exhibit significant variation. The prevailing strategy for addressing severe chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia in cancer patients involves the administration of platelet transfusions. However, despite the efficacy of prophylactic platelet transfusions in reducing bleeding episodes, several unmet needs persist, including high residual bleeding rates and the necessity for dose reductions or delays in anticancer treatment.

DelveInsight estimated that the rise in the patient population of chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia mainly attributed to an increase in cancer patients and chemotherapy consumption, and the expected launch of emerging therapies will boost the chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia treatment market in the forecasted period, in the 7MM. However, the emerging pipeline for chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia has huge space for products. Very few companies are working in the direction of developing a treatment for CIT. Due to this, the market is facing a huge deficiency of approved therapy. And, in the future as well there will be very little competition in the chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia market.

Chemotherapy-induced Thrombocytopenia Pipeline Therapies and Companies

Avatrombopag: Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

Romiplostim: Amgen

To access a complete analysis of the chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia market, visit Chemotherapy-induced Thrombocytopenia Market Assessment

