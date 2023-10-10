IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.: IBC Advanced Alloys Announces Management Change at its Beryllium-Aluminum Alloys Division

FRANKLIN, IN / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. ("IBC" or the "Company") (TSXV:IB)(OTCQB:IAALF) has announced that Ben Rampulla, IBC's Chief Technology Officer, will replace the President of IBC's Engineered Materials Division, Mark Doelling, on an interim basis. The Engineered Materials Division operates the Company's beryllium-aluminum casting facility in Wilmington, Mass.

Mr. Rampulla, who previously served as President of the Engineered Materials Division, is a 40-year veteran of the investment casting and high-performance alloy manufacturing industry. Prior to joining IBC, he was Director of Engineering at Nu-Cast, Inc., which produced investment castings of beryllium-aluminum and other alloys for aerospace and other industries. Previously, he worked for 29 years at Precision Castparts Corporation, including serving as Chief Engineer at that Company's aerospace materials foundry, a $40 million-a-year revenue-generating facility, and General Manager of Wyman-Gordon Titanium Casting Corp. Earlier in his career, he held positions at Ingersoll-Rand and Hitchiner Manufacturing.

A Six Sigma Blackbelt and Kaizan trainer, Mr. Rampulla received his B.S. in Ceramic Engineering from Rutgers University, and is a graduate of the Whittemore School of Business' Executive Development Program. He is the author of several peer-reviewed publications and previously served on the American Foundry Society's Committee on Investment Casting and on the American Metals Society (AMS) Material Review Board.

"We thank Mark Doelling for all of his hard work and dedication to IBC over the past several years," said Mark A. Smith, IBC Chairman and CEO, "and we wish him the best in all of his future endeavors."

About IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.

IBC is a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. IBC's Copper Alloys Division manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze. IBC's Engineered Materials Division makes the Beralcast® family of alloys, which can be precision cast and are used in an increasing number of defense, aerospace, and other systems, including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. IBC has production facilities in Indiana and Massachusetts. The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IB" and the OTCQB under the symbol "IAALF".

