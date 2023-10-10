Sacred Surrogacy Announces the 2023 Surrogate Retreat in Rimbey, Alberta

Sacred Surrogacy will be hosting a Transformative Weekend Retreat in the Heart of Rimbey, Alberta, for West Coast Surrogate Mothers

RIMBEY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / Sacred Surrogacy is thrilled to announce the return of our highly anticipated Surrogate Retreat, set to take place in the picturesque town of Rimbey, Alberta, on Oct. 21-22, 2023. This year's retreat promises a rejuvenating and enriching experience for surrogate mothers from across the province.

This retreat offers surrogate mothers an opportunity to come together, forge bonds, and celebrate the beauty of their shared journey.

Sacred Surrogacy has always been dedicated to fostering a sense of community and cherishing the profound acts of surrogacy. Our retreats reflect this commitment.

In addition to our retreats, Sacred Surrogacy offers a Subscription Box Program catering to intended parents, surrogates, and egg donors. For those unable to attend in person, we provide valuable online resources and classes through our website at www.sacredsurrogacy.com.

Our retreats offer a unique opportunity for surrogate mothers to connect with others who share this beautiful and sacred experience. Many participants are either currently pregnant or navigating the early stages of postpartum. Alana Wagg, Retreat Leader at Sacred Surrogacy, and Janet Harbick from the Canadian Fertility Consultants staff are dedicated to honoring and supporting participants at every stage of their surrogacy journey.

Throughout the weekend, you'll have opportunities to connect with fellow participants, engage in self-reflection, and explore Sacred Surrogacy's foundational self-care activities.

"Our Goal is to create a space that is inclusive, and honours each participant as they move through their Surrogacy process," says Alana Wagg, Retreat Leader at Sacred Surrogacy.

Retreat Registration is currently open. At Sacred Surrogacy, we are always open to welcoming additional participants. Please reach out to us through our website or send us a direct message on Instagram if you'd like to join us on this remarkable journey.

For more information about Sacred Surrogacy, please visit www.sacredsurrogacy.com or follow us on Instagram at instagram.com/sacredsurrogacy/. To explore the world of surrogacy and related services, visit our co-host's website, www.fertilityconsultants.ca, or find them on Instagram at instagram.com/cfc.families/.

Join us for a weekend of connection, self-discovery, and celebration in the heart of Rimbey, Alberta, as we continue to honor the beauty of surrogacy and the incredible women who make it possible.

About Sacred Surrogacy:

Sacred Surrogacy is a leading organization dedicated to fostering community, support, and empowerment among surrogate mothers and participants in the surrogacy journey. Through retreats, resources, and a subscription box program, Sacred Surrogacy creates a sacred space where the beauty of surrogacy is celebrated and cherished.

Contact Information:

Leia Swanberg

Co Creator

leiaswanberg@gmail.com

9052697436

