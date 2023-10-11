London, United Kingdom and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2023) - Artis Trade House Ltd. (ATH) proudly announces its strategic launch as a secure, global trading ecosystem creator, crafting an unparalleled approach to international transactions with a core emphasis on security, safety, and market expansion services through an exclusive alliance between Artis Capital LLC and Arjan Capital Ltd.





CEO Andreas Schweitzer asserts, "ATH is not merely facilitating trade; we are sculpting a secure and reliable global trading network, leveraging strategic alliances and a formidable presence in 75 countries to safeguard transactions and pioneer new market avenues for all trading entities."

ATH's financing model harmonizes the interests of both buyers and sellers: Buyers enjoy CIF terms, ensuring goods are insured and shipped to their destination with fixed costs, while sellers receive upfront payment on FOB terms, solidifying financial security and smoothing transactions.

Chairman Yiannis Kostis underscores, "ATH transcends a mere marketplace, emerging as a fortified trading community where security and innovation intertwine, seamlessly bridging the trust and security gap between trading parties."

ATH introduces unique offerings:

A Community-Oriented Marketplace: Cultivating secure, robust trading relationships.

Service Fee Pricing Structure: A straightforward flat fee per trade, determined by transaction complexity.

Diverse Product Range: Addressing multifaceted trading needs across various sectors.

ATH's operation in over 75 countries testifies to our steadfast trading network, ensuring transactional security and contributing an extensive knowledge base for our comprehensive due diligence processes.

About Artis Trade House

Artis Trade House, a synergic alliance between Artis Capital New York and Arjan Capital Ltd in London, is dedicated to augmenting global transactions with a spotlight on security, safety, and new market development. ATH guarantees secure payments to sellers, assures buyers of the quality and quantity of goods, and strives to craft an ethical, sustainable global trading ecosystem. For more information, visit www.artistradehouse.com.

With ATH, navigate through trades across a network of 75 countries, ensuring a secure, trustworthy, and innovative trading journey for all.

Contact:

Yiannis Kostis - +1 (718) 664-3514 / trade@artistradehouse.com

Andreas Schweitzer - +44 207 3236 426 / trade@artistradehouse.com

Media Enquiries;

Ben Summers - bs@arjancapital.com

