11.10.2023 / 00:18 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM || OCTOBER 10, 2023



Birkenstock Holding plc ("BIRKENSTOCK") announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 32,258,064 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $46.00 per share. BIRKENSTOCK is offering 10,752,688 ordinary shares and the selling shareholder is offering 21,505,376 ordinary shares. In connection with the offering, the selling shareholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,838,709 ordinary shares to cover over-allotments.



The ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on October 11, 2023 under the symbol "BIRK." The closing of the offering is expected to occur on October 13, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley (in alphabetical order) are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. BofA Securities, Citigroup, Evercore ISI, Jefferies, UBS Investment Bank, BNP PARIBAS, Bernstein, and HSBC are acting as bookrunners for the proposed offering, and Baird, BMO Capital Markets, Deutsche Bank Securities, Piper Sandler, Stifel, William Blair, Telsey Advisory Group, Williams Trading, Academy Securities, Independence Point Securities and Loop Capital Markets, are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.



A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on October 10, 2023. The proposed offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, via telephone: (866) 471-2526, or via email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.



This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.



This press release shall also not be considered an offer of securities in any member state (each, a "Member State") of the European Economic Area ("EEA"). This press release does not constitute a "prospectus" within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended and any relevant national implementing measure, the "Prospectus Regulation"). In the EEA, any potential offer of securities would only be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation, as implemented in that Member State, from the requirement to publish a prospectus for offers of securities.



MEDIA CONTACT



Birkenstock Holding plc

ir@birkenstock-holding.com







ABOUT BIRKENSTOCK



Birkenstock Holding plc is the ultimate parent company of Birkenstock Group B.V. & Co. KG and its subsidiaries (the "Birkenstock Group"). BIRKENSTOCK is a global brand which embraces all consumers regardless of geography, gender, age and income and which is committed to a clear purpose - encouraging proper foot health. Deeply rooted in studies of the biomechanics of the human foot and backed by a family tradition of shoemaking that can be traced back to 1774, BIRKENSTOCK is a timeless «super brand» with a brand universe that transcends product categories and ranges from entry-level to luxury price points while addressing the growing need for a conscious and active lifestyle. Function, quality and tradition are the core values of the Zeitgeist brand which features products in the footwear, sleep systems and natural cosmetics categories. BIRKENSTOCK is the inventor of the footbed and has shaped the principle of walking as intended by nature ("Naturgewolltes Gehen").





