Children's Burns Trust: Cost of living crisis: Burns to children from hot water bottles have increased by 45% reported by Children's Burns Trust

Brand new insight released today on National Burn Awareness Day 2023 shows an alarming increase in the number of life-altering burn injuries to babies and children involving hot water bottles.



LONDON, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New data from the International Burn Injury Database (iBID), shows that burn and scalds to children in the first six months of 2023 increased by 45% compared with the same period in 2022. Burns and scalds to adults and the elderly from hot water bottles have also increased by 19%.

The Children's Burns Trust and British Burn Association, have released this exclusive insight to raise awareness of the risks posed by hot water bottles and the devastating nature of burns and scalds, which can lead to life-altering injuries.

The ongoing cost of living crisis, and the financial pressures that households have been under for some time - coupled with universal credit deductions - has led to a change in behaviour where parents are looking for ways to keep their children and families warm without increasing their energy bills.

The Children's Burns Trust, the only UK charity dedicated to supporting burn-injured children and their families, is concerned that the ongoing financial climate and high cost of energy, will see more and more parents using hot water bottles as the winter months begin.

Dad Peter wants to warn of the dangers of using hot water bottles with children after his son, Freddie, sustained a 15% burn to his thighs, abdomen and hands when the hot water bottle he was using split open into his lap. "Freddie was using a hot water bottle on a cold evening to help keep him warm. We heard Freddie scream and turned to see that the hot water bottle had split, spilling all over his lap and legs. We immediately cooled the burn in the bath. The pain was unbearable while we awaited the Ambulance.



A week after the injury we thought he was healing well but then he developed a high temperature and following a dressing change we were told his burn was potentially life threatening. Freddie has since had to undergo 5 operations involving major skin grafts and is still receiving scar management care and support from the specialist burns team. The impact of a burn injury cannot be underestimated and I want parents to know the damage that can be caused by hot water - a burn injury is for life."

Ken Dunn, Consultant Burns and Plastic Surgeon (retired) and Vice Chair of The Children's Burns Trust, said:

"The significant increase we have seen of injuries from hot water bottles to children is alarming and as the colder months of the year approach - coupled with the financial strain that many households are under - we're urging families to avoid using hot water bottles for children.

If you do use them at all in the home, you should remember two key pieces of information about how to use them safely - never fill them with boiling water and always check the rubber flower symbol found on the neck which shows which month and year the hot water bottle was made. Any bottle older than two years old should be replaced.

Hot water bottle safety

Rubber deteriorates over time so old hot water bottles can burst or leak and cause serious burns. Check for signs of wear and tear regularly by looking at the flower symbol which indicates exactly when it was made. Don't use a hot water bottle that is more than 2 years old.

Never fill a hot water bottle with boiling water.

First Aid

National Burn Awareness Day helps to promote the vital message of the importance of good first aid if a burn or scald does occur: COOL for 20 minutes under cool running water, CALL 999 OR 111 or your GP for advice, COVER the burn loosely with cling film.

All statistics have been provided by the International Burn Injury Database (iBID), incorporating data collected from all NHS Burn Services in England and Wales, they do not include the minor burns and scalds that are treated by Accident and Emergency Departments.

For more information: https://cbtrust.org.uk/get-informed/campaigns/national-burn-awareness-day/

