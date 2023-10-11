Anzeige
SeaPRwire Leverages AI to Enhance Press Release Writing Capabilities

DJ SeaPRwire Leverages AI to Enhance Press Release Writing Capabilities 

EQS Newswire / 11/10/2023 / 10:59 UTC+8 
SeaPRwire Leverages AI to Enhance Press Release Writing Capabilities 
 
SINGAPORE - SeaPRwire (https://seaprwire.com), a leading press release distribution service provider, announces today 
that it has added AI-powered writing functions to its press release distribution packages to help clients maximize 
earned media potential. 
The new AI writing tool allows clients to generate initial drafts of their press releases in seconds, saving time and 
effort. With just a few clicks, users can produce high-quality content tailored to their desired messaging and 
audience. 
"We are thrilled to provide our clients with this cutting-edge capability as part of our premium PR distribution 
services," said Yaqin Tan, Chief Operating Officer of SeaPRwire. "Our mission is to make press release creation and 
distribution as simple and impactful as possible. By integrating AI writing into our workflow, we empower our users to 
create compelling, strategic content with ease." 
The AI assistant can generate draft press releases based on client-provided background information, key messages, 
quotes, and other inputs. Users can then easily review and refine the computer-generated text to finalize a press 
release ready for distribution. 
According to Tan, the AI tool allows users to: 
   -- Produce initial drafts in seconds, saving hours of work 
   -- Ensure press releases follow best practices for structure, style and optimization 
   -- Easily customize content for specific audiences and media targets 
   -- Free up time to focus on messaging strategy and campaign execution 
"At SeaPRwire, we are committed to continuous innovation to help our clients maximize the return on their earned media 
investments," Tan said. "This new AI capability augments our distribution strength to further boost the power of press 
releases." 
The AI writing functions are now available as part of SeaPRwire's PR distribution packages for both Asian and global 
clients. For more information, visit www.SeaPRwire.com. 
About SeaPRwire 
SeaPRwire (https://www.SeaPRWire.com/) is a leading global provider of press release distribution services for media 
relations and marketing professionals. With a strong media network in Southeast Asia and multi-lingual press release 
distribution capabilities, SeaPRwire offers tailored solutions to enhance brand visibility and reach targeted 
audiences. Committed to continuous innovation and improvement, SeaPRwire remains at the forefront of providing 
effective news distribution services for its clients. 
Media Contact 
Tina Lee, PR manager 
cs@SeaPRWire.com 
https://SeaPRWire.com 
SOURCE: SEAPRWire 
File: SeaPRwire Leverages AI to Enhance Press Release Writing Capabilities 
11/10/2023 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=a757c7e3f43349ae18327772c930b168

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1745859&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 10, 2023 23:00 ET (03:00 GMT)

