BIOCERA-VET RTU introduced as a breakthrough innovation to treat horse bone cysts at the World Breeding Federation for Sport Horses annual meeting (Orlando, USA)

TheraVet' sponsor of the gala diner

Continuation of the efforts in establishing equine collaborations

TheraVet (ISIN: BE0974387194 ticker: ALVET), a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in pets, announces its participation at the annual meeting of the World Breeding Federation for Sport Horses (WBFSH) taking place in Orlando known as "horse capital of the world" from October 13 to 15 2023, and the sponsorship of its gala dinner.

The annual meeting of the WBFSH, the international umbrella organization of studbooks, is a leading event gathering more than 100 members representing 17 countries in Orlando. The annual meeting will cover topics ranging from welfare perspectives to skeletal conditions.

Dr Hilde Vrancken, Veterinary Advisor Equine of Theravet, will introduce and highlight the importance of bone cysts, as well as the availability of a breakthrough innovation to treat them with BIOCERA-VET RTU. Indeed, the subchondral bone cysts affect 25% of yearlings (horses in their second year), representing up to 200,000 horses in Europe and US and a common cause of lameness and reduced performance of young equine athletes. BIOCERA-VET has an exclusive positioning in its treatment today on the market thanks to the properties required for minimally invasive cementoplasty (high injectability, long workability, high radiopacity high cohesiveness fast self-setting).

The Company continues the effort in the establishment of strong collaboration with renowned clinics and specialized equine veterinarians with Dierenkliniek Emmeloord, The Netherlands (The Netherlands, www.dierenkliniekemmeloord.nl) and now with Equitom clinic (Belgium, www.equitom.be/en/), a clinic part of the Equine Care Group (www.equinecaregroup.com/en/) with the objective to gather more patient experience with BIOCERA-VET RTU and also to design the optimal product for bone cyst management but also for equine dental and orthopedic surgery in general.

About TheraVet SA

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specializing in osteoarticular treatments for companion animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from joint and bone diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet's mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth Paris and Brussels, has its head office in Belgium (Gosselies) with a US subsidiary.

For more information, visit the TheraVet website or follow us on LinkedInFacebookTwitter

About BIOCERA-VET

In close collaboration with an international scientific board, THERAVET has developed a new line of calcium-phosphate and biological bone substitutes, BIOCERA-VET. BIOCERA-VET is a full range of innovative, easy-to-use, efficient cost-effective bone substitutes indicated in bone surgeries where a bone graft is required and as a palliative alternative in the management of canine osteosarcoma. Based on extremely promising clinical results, this line offers the possibility of a better, more convenient and more efficient orthopedic surgery.

BIOCERA-VET is declined in different lines:

BIOCERA-VET BONE SURGERY RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable self-hardening calcium-phosphate cement

BONE SURGERY RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable self-hardening calcium-phosphate cement BIOCERA-VET SMARTGRAFT, a naturally osteoconductive bone graft

SMARTGRAFT, a naturally osteoconductive bone graft BIOCERA-VET GRANULES, an affordable biocompatible calcium-phosphate bone substitute

GRANULES, an affordable biocompatible calcium-phosphate bone substitute BIOCERA-VET OSTEOSARCOMA RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable calcium-phosphate bone substitute for cementoplasty

OSTEOSARCOMA RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable calcium-phosphate bone substitute for cementoplasty BIOCERA-VETCOMBO-CLEAN, a local and long-lasting antibiotic delivery calcium-phosphate bone substitute

For more information, visit BIOCERA-VET website.

