Das Instrument XMLP IE00BHZKHS06 L+G-L+G US EN.INF.MLP ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.10.2023The instrument XMLP IE00BHZKHS06 L+G-L+G US EN.INF.MLP ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.10.2023Das Instrument 1H5 CA56389K1084 MANNING VENTURES INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.10.2023The instrument 1H5 CA56389K1084 MANNING VENTURES INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.10.2023Das Instrument NI1 US6365181022 NATL INSTRUMENTS DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.10.2023The instrument NI1 US6365181022 NATL INSTRUMENTS DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.10.2023Das Instrument DMN SE0005162880 DIAMYD MEDICAL B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.10.2023The instrument DMN SE0005162880 DIAMYD MEDICAL B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.10.2023Das Instrument ARL DE0005408116 AAREAL BANK AG EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.10.2023The instrument ARL DE0005408116 AAREAL BANK AG EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.10.2023Das Instrument GY6 AU000000LSA2 LACHLAN STAR LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.10.2023The instrument GY6 AU000000LSA2 LACHLAN STAR LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.10.2023Das Instrument UFX AU000000CXU9 CAULDRON ENERGY LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.10.2023The instrument UFX AU000000CXU9 CAULDRON ENERGY LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.10.2023