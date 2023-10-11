Fraunhofer ISE researchers have demonstrated for the first time the feasibility of the shingling approach with perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells. They also produced full format photovoltaic modules with a power conversion effciency of 22.8%.A group of scientists led by Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) have sought to apply for the first time the shingling interconnection technology to perovskite-silicon tandem (PVST) solar cells. "The combination of PVST cells with shingling allows boosting the module efficiency even further due to the increase of the ...

