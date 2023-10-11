DJ Edison issues update on The Merchants Trust (MRCH): UK market is 'a stock picker's dream'

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison issues update on The Merchants Trust (MRCH): UK market is 'a stock picker's dream' 11-Oct-2023 / 07:15 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------London, UK, 11 October 2023Edison issues update on The Merchants Trust (MRCH): UK market is 'a stock picker's dream' The Merchants Trust (MRCH) has been managed by Simon Gergel at Allianz Global Investors for the last 17 years. He describes the valuation backdrop in the UK market as 'a stock picker's dream', as in aggregate, UK stocks are trading at the low end of their 20-year range, and company valuations vary significantly, thereby affording the manager opportunities to identify reasonably priced businesses that have strong fundamentals and are operating in industries with favourable dynamics. Gergel's strategy has proved successful as MRCH is comfortably ahead of its benchmark over the last three, five and 10 years. Growing income is an important feature of the trust, and it has paid higher dividends for the last 41 consecutive years. Reflecting the board's confidence that this trend can continue, MRCH's first two FY24 interim dividends are 3.6% higher year-on-year, which is an acceleration in growth versus FY23, when the annual dividend was a more modest 1.1% above the level paid in FY22. There is robust demand for MRCH's shares. In FY23, its share base was increased by around 10%, raising c GBP69.3m, and share issuance has continued in FY24. The trust regularly trades at a premium; the latest 1.6% premium to cum-income NAV is not dissimilar to its average 0.8% premium over the last 12 months. Click here to view the full report.All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. Having been the first company in-market 17 years ago, Edison has more than 100 employees and covers every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Sydney and Wellington. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: Mel Jenner +44 (0)20 3077 5700 investmenttrusts@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1745589 11-Oct-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1745589&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 11, 2023 02:15 ET (06:15 GMT)