Australia's federal government has granted approval for a 1.2 GW/2.4 GWh battery system - one of the world's largest - at a site northwest of Melbourne. The project is owned by Equis Development, with support from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and the Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board.From pv magazine Australia Australian Minister for the Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek has approved the Melbourne Renewable Energy Hub (MREH), which will feature the largest battery in the Asia-Pacific region. The 1,200 MW/2.4 GWh battery will purportedly power 1 million households. The project also ...

