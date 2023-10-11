Anzeige
WKN: 897122 | ISIN: FI0009900682
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.10.2023 | 09:10
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vaisala Group: Vaisala's Interim Report January-September 2023 to be published on October 27, 2023

Vaisala Corporation
Press release
October 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (EEST)

Vaisala's Interim Report January-September 2023 to be published on October 27, 2023

Vaisala Corporation will publish its Interim Report January-September 2023 on Friday, October 27, 2023, at about 9:00 a.m. (Finnish time). The report will be available at vaisala.com/investors. The President and CEO's presentation will be published by 14:00 p.m. on the same day at vaisala.com/investors.

Audiocast and conference call
An audiocast and a conference call for analysts, investors and media will be held in English on the same day starting at 14:00 p.m. (Finnish time). Numbers for conference call, during which questions may be presented, are:

Finland: +358 9 2319 5437
UK: +44 33 0551 0200
Sweden: +46 8 5052 0424
US: +1 786 697 3501

Passcode: Vaisala Q3

A link to the live audiocast will be available at vaisala.com/investors. A recording will be available on the website later the same day.

More information
Paula Liimatta
+358 9 8949 2020, ir@vaisala.com

Distribution
Key media
vaisala.com

?????Vaisala is a global leader in weather, environmental, and industrial measurements. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world, with space-proof technology even exploring Mars and beyond. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 2,000 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com twitter.com/VaisalaGroup linkedin.com/vaisala


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
