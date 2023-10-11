CoolCredit INC: CoolCredit Launches a FREE DIY Credit Repair App with AI Assistance and Exclusive Expert Review

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2023 / Meet CoolCredit, an AI-assisted DIY app that allows you to get a FREE analysis of your credit reports from all 3 credit bureaus (Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion) in just a few taps. The advanced AI identifies errors in your credit reports and recommends steps to dispute them successfully. If you are completely new to the credit concept, cannot dedicate time to the DIY approach, or want increased chances of winning a dispute, you can choose Expert Review. The app uses top-tier encryption to keep your data safe and strictly adheres to the latest privacy standards. Try the CoolCredit App today to unlock healthier credit and enjoy financial freedom at your fingertips.

People with bad credit are often misled by non-licensed or fraudulent credit repair agencies/agents. CoolCredit aims to provide a trustworthy DIY solution, empowering individuals to achieve their credit goals confidently and take assistance from an expert wherever needed.

Top Features of CoolCredit:

AI-ASSISTED SELF-CREDIT REPAIR is one option for users, where they can choose and send pre-made letter templates to bureaus to quickly dispute errors on their credit reports. Besides, they get access to a vast library of credit resources that can help them navigate the world of credit more efficiently.

feature, users can identify areas of improvement, safeguard their credit health against fraud, and take suitable action immediately. Users can also take EXPERT REVIEW if they get stuck at any step or can't make the most out of DIY for some reason. The expert will review their dispute letter and suggest valid changes to improve their chances of WINNING.

"Credit repair is a sensitive issue. Most people don't understand how it works and become victims of credit repair companies making promises that are too good to be true and then get discouraged when they don't see results. CoolCredit App is designed for users who wish to take charge of their financial health in their own hands. It's safe, FREE to use, AI-driven, and the best DIY tool for anyone looking to turn their credit situation around for the better, said Peter Nguyen," Partner, CoolCredit.

About CoolCredit

CoolCredit is the most advanced and secure DIY credit support system designed to help a significant section of the population struggling due to shaky credit. It's a comprehensive AI-powered app that makes it easy for users to repair, recover, or rebuild their credit from anywhere, anytime, for FREE.

