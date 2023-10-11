The Fraunhofer Institute for Energy Infrastructures and Geothermal Energy (Fraunhofer IEG) says it plans to open two new test benches for large heat pumps. Manufacturers, developers and project planners will have access to the test benches, in order to bring new systems to market maturity.From pv magazine Germany The city of Cottbus, Germany, now offers a solution for developers and integrators of large heat pumps in need of testing facilities. Fraunhofer IEG has launched Germany's inaugural test bench for large heat pumps at its Lausitz site. The facility features two testing benches designed ...

