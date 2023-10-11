China Center for International Communication Development,CICG: 2023 China-Central Asian Five Countries Youth Cutting-edge Design Week: A Triumph in Cultural Exchange and Innovation

URUMQI, China, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In commemoration of the10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, the 2023 China-Central Asian Five Countries Youth Cutting-edge Design Week series took place in Xinjiang, China. Endorsed by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the series was a collective endeavor between China Center for International Communication Development (CCICD), China Central Academy of Fine Arts Co-Innovation Art Creation and Research Center for Silk Road, the Urumqi Culture and Tourism Bureau (Bureau of Cultural Heritage), and the People's Government of Altay Prefecture under the aegis of China International Communications Group (CICG) and Central Academy of Fine Arts. CCICD is a new organization specializing in international communication and exchanges under the umbrella of CICG.

Over 30 emerging designers from China and the five Central Asian nations were brought together for the event, which began its journey on September 22nd. The "Shared Insights" portion, a study tour, facilitated mutual understanding and exchanges around the topic of design, guiding attendees through the art colleges of Urumqi, Xinjiang. During the "Design Collaboration" segment, the group traveled to Altay Prefecture, often hailed as China's Snow Capital, where they joined a workshop focused on preserving intangible cultural heritage. Within the collaborative space, they produced 23 innovative works ranging from fur skis to contemporary crafts, apparel, and jewelry. At the "Open Perspective" forum, designers engaged in dialogue, sharing experiences and ideas around the Belt and Road initiative. In tandem, the "Diverse Expressions" design showcase was presented at the Urumqi Museum, highlighting their standout achievements in fashion, jewelry, graphic design, and digital interaction.

The Design Week series has strengthened the cultural ties between young designers from China and Central Asian nations. Further, they've fostered collaborations and elevated both vocational and artistic skills among the designers, earning accolades from attendees. The "Diverse Expressions" showcase is set to run until November 15th.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2242744/1.mp4

