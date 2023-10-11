Jackpot Digital Inc.: Jackpot Digital Receives GLI Certifications for Land-Based Jackpot Blitz

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2023 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.B)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt Exchange:LVH3) is pleased to announce it has passed all scheduled testing and received multiple certifications from Gaming Labs International ("GLI") for the Company's Next Generation Jackpot Blitz® dealerless electronic multiplayer poker tables.

The Company has been working since early 2023 toward GLI certification for its newest Jackpot Blitz® gaming machine so that it can begin installations across the USA and around the world. Most casinos worldwide require GLI certification before any gaming machine can be installed. The Company has now obtained the following GLI certifications for its newest Jackpot Blitz®:

GLI-11 - Gaming Devices in Casinos

GLI-12 - Progressive Gaming Devices in Casinos

GLI-13 - On-Line Monitoring and Control Systems

GLI-21 - Client -Server Systems

GLI-24 - Electronic Table Game Systems

The Company's Next Generation Jackpot Blitz® machine allows for direct cash in / ticket out functionality and supports the Slot Accounting System ("SAS") protocol, allowing for integration with most casino management systems. These two key components are required by most land-based casinos.

Jackpot has already obtained vendor licensing in several jurisdictions, and securing GLI certification means the Company will begin the process of installing its gaming machines into several land-based casinos in Q4, 2023. Furthermore, it will allow the Company to pursue and close additional order interest that was contingent upon the Company completing GLI certification.

Jackpot President & CEO, Mr. Jake Kalpakian states, "we are very excitied that Jackpot Blitz® has now passed its recent GLI testing, which is a key requirement for land-based deployment of our machines and a significant milestone for our Company. Until recently, we have largely been a cruise ship focused business, and have been limited from entering the land-based market in any significant way. That has now changed. We can now start installing our order backlog into land-based casinos, the market segment which we expect will drive significant growth for the Company."

Mr. Kalpakian continues, "Independent lab certification ensures casino machines are safe, reliable, regulated, and fair for casino guests and operators alike. The testing process can be lengthy and is extremely thorough with attention to detail, which ensures the integrity of our gaming machines. Now that we have reached this milestone, we're ready to address the demand we are seeing for Jackpot Blitz®."

Year-to-date, Jackpot has announced land-based installations or orders for 36 tables in 11 states and territories in the U.S. and growing, including California, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, U.S. Virgin Islands, Washington as well as several international jurisdictions.

The Company's pipeline of new business is expected to grow into 2024 and beyond as the Company obtains licensing for new jurisdictions.

To view a short video of Jackpot Brand Ambassador and Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson in action with Jackpot Blitz®, click the thumbnail below:

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

A positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital is a leading manufacturer of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker tables for the cruise ship and land-based regulated casino industries. The Company specializes in dealerless poker which is complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for casino operators to efficiently control and optimize their poker business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

