Bango PLC: Bango and Sam Media bring premium extended reality (XR) content to more users around the world

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bango (AIM: BGO), the global platform for data-driven commerce, today announces a strategic partnership with leading content provider Sam Media to enable Direct Carrier Billing for its extended reality (XR) content. Consumers across the globe can sign up for premium XR subscriptions and conveniently add the charge to their telco bill without requiring the use of a payment card.



XR mirrors the physical world in digital form, enabling cutting edge entertainment and experiences for users to immerse themselves in. Sam Media's innovative technology uniquely brings XR content to everyone on any device - there's no need for expensive equipment. All users need is a smartphone with internet access. Streaming capabilities also adjust to the available bandwidth so users without access to 5G can enjoy this immersive content.

Bango extends Sam Media's Direct Carrier Billing coverage to ensure users can quickly and easily pay for a range of XR subscription services. This includes products like BeyondVR, a virtual world like no other, delivering a range of games with strong engagement elements, plus Sam Media and Stingray's SingSpace by Stingray Karaoke, a new groundbreaking immersive virtual reality platform that revolutionizes the karaoke experience.

Direct Carrier Billing is a globally accepted payment method due to its super-convenience - users simply tap a button and place the charge on their mobile phone bill. It also opens up payments in markets where access to traditional methods including credit card is limited.

"We're delighted to be powering payments for Sam Media's premium XR subscriptions, making them accessible to more users around the world. With the increasing popularity of XR content, expanding payment reach is essential to ensure consumers can enjoy this new immersive experience." Anil Malhotra, CMO at Bango.

"Making our XR content accessible to everyone, on any device, is our main mission. By working with Bango we can quickly launch DCB across key territories around the world to enable users to enjoy our premium content. Presenting a great customer experience from start to finish is key and DCB delivers the simplest and most convenient way for our customers to pay." Alexis Bartelds, CEO at Sam Media.

About Bango

The world's largest online merchants, including Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, use Bango technology to acquire more paying users.

Bango has developed unique purchase behavior technology that enables millions more users to buy the products and services they want, using innovative payment methods, including carrier billing, digital wallets, and subscription bundling. Bango harnesses this purchase activity into valuable marketing segments called Bango Audiences. Merchants use these audiences to target their marketing at paying customers based on their purchase behavior. Better targeting increases spend through the Bango payments business, in turn generating more data insights, creating a powerful virtuous circle that drives continuous growth. Everyone connected to the Bango Platform thrives as the virtuous circle grows.

Bango, the technology behind every payment choice. For more information, visit www.bango.com

About Sam Media

As a leader in innovation, Sam Media makes the next generation of mobile content accessible to everyone, on any device. Sam Media is growing rapidly using alternative payment solutions. This way Sam Media's suite of products can be enjoyed everywhere, and especially in markets where access to traditional payments methods is limited.

www.sam-media.com

