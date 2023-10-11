As renewable energy generation grows, demand is rising for grid-forming inverters to deliver the same functions as traditional rotating synchronous generators. The UNIFI Consortium is now taking the lead in advancing the development of this new inverter technology.From pv magazine USA Grid-forming inverters "are going to be needed once we get to very high levels of inverter-based resources," said Ben Kroposki, organizational director of the UNIFI Consortium and director of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory's Power Systems Engineering Center, at an RE+ conference panel discussion in September. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...