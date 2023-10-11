Peak launches new generative AI product, Co:Driver, powered by Google Cloud and its PaLM 2 Model

MANCHESTER, England, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence company Peak today launched its new generative AI product, Co:Driver. Powered by Google Cloud's Vertex AI and its PaLM 2 large language model (LLM), Co:Driver provides users with natural language question-answer capabilities and surfaces proactive recommendations tailored to their business' unique context.

Peak's AI platform is used by global industry leaders, including Nike, Molson Coors, Marshalls and Eurocell. The platform features a library of pre-built AI applications, which use machine learning and statistical algorithms to forecast trends, patterns and predictions from each user's unique data set. Peak's AI applications allow users to rapidly apply AI to optimize their inventories, pricing and customer personalization.

Using outputs from a user's existing AI applications on the Peak platform, the new generative AI product allows users to ask questions about their business in natural language, such as how much stock there is in a certain location or which products are the best performers. Co:Driver continuously searches for information, efficiencies and anomalies of potential interest to the user, which is surfaced as bite-sized recommendations, with the user then able to choose their preferred next step from a number of AI-generated actions.

The combination of Peak's AI applications and a fine-tuned LLM will help redefine the use of generative AI in business. Up to now, the typical commercial use case for generative AI has been rapid content generation, whether that be code or customer communications. Co:Driver goes beyond this, providing business teams with an interactive layer between them and their data, speeding up manual interpretation of data outputs, and highlighting critical areas of focus.

"For businesses, knowledge is power," explains Richard Potter, Peak's CEO and co-founder. "Imagine logging on to your computer and seeing a list of recommended actions that are going to maximize your efficiency and help you hit your targets. With Co:Driver, the days of trawling through mounds of data, only for your analysis to be out of date, are gone. Businesses can finally focus on the decisions that are going to move the needle and we're thrilled to be bringing this new capability to our customers."

"Businesses have a tremendous opportunity to apply generative AI to many use cases, like better exploring data through natural language interactions," said Bron Hastings, VP, Partnerships at Google Cloud. "Through this partnership, Google Cloud's Vertex AI will underpin Peak's new Co:Driver product, bringing the power of Google's models to more users globally and helping businesses create more value from their data."

Availability:

Co:Driver will be available in private preview in early 2024.

About Peak:

Founded in Manchester in 2015 by Richard Potter, David Leitch and Atul Sharma, Peak is on a mission to change the way the world works by democratizing AI for every business.

In August 2021, Peak announced a $75m Series C funding round led by SoftBank's Vision Fund II. The same year, it received a Best Companies 3-star accreditation, which recognizes extraordinary levels of employee engagement, and was ranked by The Sunday Times as one of the Best 100 Companies to Work For in 2020 and again by Best Companies in 2021 and 2022. Peak was also recognized as one of Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators in 2022.

Forward-looking statements:

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Peak's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Peak services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

