Broadstone Tech/Cytex Inc.: Cytex Announces Multimillion-Dollar Commitment of Free Phishing Simulation Training Modules to Businesses, Non-Profits, and Municipalities for Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Developers of a first-of-its-kind comprehensive SaaS platform announce unprecedented commitment to nationwide cybersecurity education.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2023 / Cytex, Inc., a SaaS-based, full-spectrum cybersecurity solution, announces a multimillion-dollar commitment to cybersecurity education and training by offering its gamified phishing simulation and suite of employee training modules free of charge to businesses, non-profits, and municipalities.

The Cytex Unified Cybersecurity Platform is a first-of-its-kind, patent-pending SaaS platform that eliminates "app sprawl" by providing a full suite of security tools, including break-through data-supply chain security, DNS firewall with traffic and threat blocking, EDR, CSPM, DLP, and ZTNA. It also provides a comprehensive suite of compliance automation solutions for HIPAA, SOC 2, FINRA, CMMC, NIST CSF, NIST 800-53, CIS and PCI compliance.

Cytex has been endorsed by the MIT Cyber Defense Clinic at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where faculty, students, and public officials use the Cytex municipality audit framework to assess vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure and provide suggestions to reduce the threat surface area.

The MIT partnership and the company's willingness to provide free use of its phishing simulation software and training modules are signs of Cytex's dedication to making cybersecurity available as widely as possible.

"We believe that a strong cyber-defense is not just an enterprise necessity but a societal responsibility. In giving free access to our gamified Phishing Simulation & Employee Training modules, we are not just offering a service but solidifying a commitment to every business, municipality, and non-profit," said Cytex CEO Andrew Surwilo.

"Our comprehensive Cytex Unified Cybersecurity Platform is a testament to the future of cybersecurity, and with this initiative, we aim to fortify the very frontline of defense: the educated employee. This is our pledge to a safer digital tomorrow."

Both the scope and cost of cyberattacks are increasing dramatically. The financial impact of phishing attacks on U.S. companies quadrupled from 2015 to 2021 to a total of $14.8 million per year, according to a survey of 591 IT and IT security professionals by the Ponemon Institute.

Companies spend almost $6 million per year on business email compromise recovery, while ransomware costs large organizations about $5.66 million annually. The cost of protecting credentials from compromise has also risen sharply, from $381,920 in 2015 to $692,531 in 2021. Organizations see about 5.3 credential compromises over 12 months, according to the Ponemon Institute study.

Cytex provides a comprehensive defense against those attacks through its pioneering technology that eliminates "app sprawl" and streamlines costs. By providing network security, data supply chain assessment, and regulatory compliance audit tools in one integrated platform, Cytex reduces complexities, minimizes potential gaps, and creates more centralized and efficient security management. The Cytex solution can replace dozens of cybersecurity applications in nine different areas, from DNS defense to Data Loss Prevention to Compliance Management.

Cytex's data supply chain tools allow clients to identify risks in vulnerable data partners outside their organization, provide visibility into the data supply chain, and project the impact of cyberattacks in the supply chain.

As a SaaS solution designed for the modern cloud-based economy, Cytex secures a client's cloud apps and supports AWS, Azure, Dropbox, Office365, Onedrive, GSuite, and Google Cloud. Cytex also provides intuitive compliance audit modules for major regulatory frameworks, including CCPA, FINRA, GDPR, HIPAA, NIST, and SOC 2, allowing clients to assess and remediate compliance gaps.

In addition to its gamified phishing simulator, the Cytex cybersecurity education system includes a robust library of training topics with multimedia content, including videos and quizzes that are continuously updated and augmented with new materials that cater to various learning styles.

Cytex is the brainchild of technologists and entrepreneurs Andrew Surwilo and Taimur Aslam, who have developed revolutionary technology solutions widely used in the retail healthcare sectors. Surwilo is the CEO and co-founder of Cytex. He founded Atlantic Coast Brands, a consumer products company whose brands have generated over $2 billion in sales through direct-to-consumer channels. Surwilo was also the co-founder of Mercanti Systems, the pioneer of "buy online and pick-up in-store" technology that enables the fulfillment of online orders through physical stores, transforming how consumers shop online. Surwilo, a U.S. Army veteran, earned an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management and is a lecturer and research scientist at the MIT Operations Research Center.

Taimur Aslam is chief technical officer and co-founder of Cytex. Aslam founded health-tech company Argole Systems, which developed oncology electronic health records and revenue management systems, architected a PCMH initiative covering over 3.5 million patients, and led a hospital chain with 82 hospitals and HIEs through the MU-2 and MU-3 certifications. Aslam's master's degree thesis became the basis for the internationally recognized CVE index database, and he holds seven U.S. patents related to his work in cybersecurity. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in computer science from Purdue University and an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

To learn more about the game-changing Cytex SaaS solution and access the free Cytex phishing simulation training, visit cytex.io.

About Cytex

Cytex is a SaaS-based, full-spectrum cybersecurity platform powered by AI and provides a comprehensive solution for SMB data protection and compliance needs. Cytex streamlines IT security and reduces costs through its full suite of security tools, which include a DNS firewall with traffic & threat blocking, data supply chain security, EDR, CSPM, DLP, and ZTNA. Cytex also provides data supply chain security assessment, regulatory compliance tools, cloud app security, and comprehensive cybersecurity training. Cytex was developed by veteran technologists and entrepreneurs and is endorsed by the MIT Cybersecurity Clinic.

Contact Information:

Madeleine Moench

madeleine.moench@issuerdirect.com

(919) 481-4000

SOURCE: Cytex, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/791783/cytex-announces-multimillion-dollar-commitment-of-free-phishing-simulation-training-modules-to-businesses-non-profits-and-municipalities-for-cybersecurity-awareness-month