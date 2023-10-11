Aton Resources, Inc.: Aton Announces the Completion of and the First Results from Its RC Exploration Drilling Programme at Abu Marawat

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2023 / Aton Resources Inc. (TSXV:AAN) ("Aton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the reverse circulation percussion ("RC") programme drilling at its 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession ("Abu Marawat" or the "Concession"), in the Eastern Desert of Egypt, as well as the first results from the West Garida and Abu Gaharish prospects (Figure 1).

Highlights:

85 holes were drilled, for a total of 11,700m, during the regional exploration RC programme at the West Garida, Abu Gaharish, Semna and Zeno prospects;

A further 628m was drilled from 3 groundwater exploration holes approximately 20km west of the Hamama project area;

Significant flows were recorded from the groundwater exploration holes within Nubian Sandstone cover rocks, proving the concept that this unit could provide process water supplies for the planned Hamama West and Rodruin mining projects;

Significant mineralised intersections from the Abu Gaharish prospect included 9m @ 2.10 g/t Au, 3m @ 4.61 g/t Au and 3m @ 3.27 g/t Au. The gold mineralisation was primarily concentrated in a broadly mineralised envelope at the Gaharish Main Zone;

Narrow mineralised intersections at West Garida included 2m @ 3.66 g/t Au and 24.3 g/t Ag from Vein #1 and 1m @ 4.00 g/t Au from Vein #3.

"We are pleased to announce the successful completion of the regional RC exploration drilling programme at Abu Marawat, and to provide the first tranche of results" said Tonno Vahk, Interim CEO. "We are particularly happy with the results of the groundwater drilling in the Nubian Sandstone west of Hamama, designed to test the potential of these rocks to provide process water supplies to the planned starter heap leach mining project at Hamama West. The results were very encouraging with the drilling intersecting significant groundwater hosted in the Nubian cover. It is particularly encouraging that the drilling did not penetrate deep enough to intersect the main target, the basal Tarif Sandstone Unit of the Nubian, which suggests that this unit may host significant groundwater resources closer to Hamama than was previously anticipated. EMRA continue to review our submission to them detailing Commercial Discoveries at the Hamama West and Rodruin deposits, in accordance with the terms of the Abu Marawat Concession Agreement, and we are hopeful that this process is moving towards a successful conclusion and the issuance of the mining licence at Abu Marawat. The issuance of the first gold mining licence in Egypt to a publicly listed foreign investor since Sukari in 2005 would represent a very significant step forwards for Aton, as well as for Egypt, the Ministry of Petroleum and EMRA."

2023 Abu Marawat RC drilling programme

The exploration RC drilling, undertaken by Geodrill's Egyptian branch, Geodrill for Leasing and Specialized Services Freezone LLC, commenced at the West Garida prospect, 3km east of Hamama West. Prior to the rig being mobilised to Abu Gaharish, 3 groundwater exploration holes were also drilled to test the Nubian Sandstone aquifer approximately 20km west of the Hamama project. Drilling at Abu Gaharish, and subsequently at the Semna and Zeno prospects was supported by fly camps. The drill metres for the programme are summarised in Table 1.

Project Number of holes Total metres Groundwater exploration (Nubian Sandstone) 3 628 West Garida 21 1,522 Abu Gaharish 22 3,300 Semna 21 3,662 Zeno 21 3,216 Total 88 12,328

Table 1: Breakdown of the RC drilling completed

Figure 1: Geology and prospect plan of the Abu Marawat Concession

Groundwater exploration drilling

2 holes HAW-01 and HAW-02 were drilled south of the Hamama access road approximately 20km west of the Hamama West mineral deposit to test the potential of the Nubian Sandstone Formation to produce sufficient volumes of process water for the proposed Hamama West. Hole HAW-03 was drilled approximately 4km further east of HAW-01, back towards Hamama. Details and locations of the holes are provided in Table 2.

Hole ID Collar co-ordinates 1,2 EOH depth (m) Dip Grid azimuth Comments X Y Z HAW-01 517072 2910962 291 100 -90 - Hole dry HAW-02 516679 2909410 285 294 -90 - c. 700 l/min flow from 270m depth HAW-03 520792 2911753 315 234 -90 - c. 480 l/min flow from 222m depth Notes: All co-ordinates are UTM (WGS84) Zone 36R Collar surveys undertaken using handheld Garmin GPS

Table 2: Collar details of groundwater exploration drill holes

The RC holes were drilled at 5¾" diameter, with holes HAW-02 and HAW-03 reducing to 5½" diameter. Holes HAW-01 and HAW-02 were cased through the surface alluvial sheet wash deposits to 12m depth, and HAW-03 was cased to 30m depth.

Hole HAW-01 failed to intersect any water by its target depth of 100m, and was terminated. Holes HAW-02 and HAW-03 both intersected significant groundwater from about 120m depth, with the drillers unable to keep the holes and samples dry (Figure 2). Hole HAW-02 was terminated at 294m, and HAW-03 was terminated at 234m, due to the hole collapsing in water-bearing sandstones.

All holes were drilled through a variegated sequence of predominantly brown, red, grey and black shales and mudstones, with intercalated sandstone units interpreted as belonging to the Quseir Unit of the Cretaceous Nubian Sandstone Formation. The target basal Tarif Sandstone Unit of the Nubian Sandstone Formation was not intersected in any of the 3 holes.

Figure 2: Drilling on groundwater exploration hole HAW-02 Both holes HAW-02 and HAW-03 started making significant amounts of water from about 120m onwards, with the volume increasing with depth. Water was primarily hosted within sandstone horizons intercalated with the predominantly shale and mudstone sequence. Airlift testing was carried out on both holes, using the booster compressor, but no formal pump testing was undertaken. Water flows were measured using a V-notch weir system. Significant water flows were recorded from both holes HAW-02 and HAW-03, to a maximum of c. 700 l/min from 270m depth, and 480 l/min from 220m depth, respectively. The programme has successfully proved the concept that the Nubian Sandstone cover which outcrops to the west of the Hamama area could potentially host sufficient groundwater resources to provide process water for the proposed Hamama West open mine and heap leach project. It is noted that the drilling failed to intersect the deeper basal Tarif Sandstone Unit of the Nubian Sandstone Formation that was the primary target of the programme. The Nubian Sandstone cover dips west towards the Nile River basin, which suggests that the Tarif Formation aquifer could be potentially intersected and exploited for groundwater at shallower depths and further east towards the Hamama project, thus reducing the required pumping distance. Exploration RC drilling West Garida 21 drill holes, WGP-006 to WGP-025, were completed at the West Garida prospect (Figure 1), for a total of 1,522m metres (Table 3 and Figure 3). The mineralisation at West Garida is associated with several narrow shallow-dipping coarse gold-bearing quartz veins, with the drilling designed to follow up on a previous RC drill intersection of 41.7 g/t Au, 263 g/t Ag and 2.08% Pb over a 1m interval in hole WGP-003 (see news release dated September 1, 2022). Hole ID Collar co-ordinates 1,2 EOH depth (m) Dip Grid azimuth Comments X Y Z WGP-006 537327.4 2914773.9 630.6 100 -71.3 0.8 Vein #1 WGP-007 537327.4 2914776.0 630.6 100 -51.3 3.1 Vein #1 WGP-008 537327.1 2914762.7 630.6 57 -65.0 179.6 Vein #1 (hole abandoned) WGP-008a 537327.4 2914766.2 630.6 120 -64.8 181.1 Vein #1 (re-drill of WGP-008) WGP-009 537327.5 2914767.1 630.7 110 -78.7 180.6 Vein #1 WGP-010 537240.4 2914803.6 614.7 60 -48.1 1.4 Vein #1 WGP-011 537240.2 2914800.3 614.9 60 -89.5 351.9 Vein #1 WGP-012 537238.9 2914737.2 629.7 100 -55.0 358.1 Vein #1 WGP-013 537239.0 2914735.6 629.8 100 -74.3 1.1 Vein #1 WGP-014 537239.0 2914734.6 629.9 100 -90.0 0.0 Vein #1 WGP-015 537239.1 2914728.3 630.1 110 -80.6 189.1 Vein #1 WGP-016 536845.5 2914990.0 637.6 40 -89.8 221.4 Vein #2 WGP-017 536847.7 2914991.3 637.7 40 -50.0 59.5 Vein #2 WGP-018 536797.7 2914961.8 634.3 40 -50.6 58.8 Vein #2 WGP-019 536795.2 2914960.6 634.2 50 -89.6 335.8 Vein #2 WGP-020 536790.9 2914958.3 633.9 75 -55.4 237.7 Vein #2 WGP-021 536780.6 2915143.5 627.5 50 -50.5 129.2 Vein #3 WGP-022 536778.6 2915145.1 627.4 60 -89.4 147.9 Vein #3 WGP-023 536775.8 2915147.1 627.3 70 -59.2 311.5 Vein #3 WGP-024 536836.9 2914991.5 637.2 40 -50.3 315.4 Vein #2 WGP-025 536845.1 2914986.0 637.6 40 -50.1 179.5 Vein #2 Notes: All co-ordinates are UTM (WGS84) Zone 36R Collar surveys undertaken using a Leica Viva GS15 differential GPS system Drill holes were surveyed using a Reflex EZ-TRAC magnetic survey tool, within stainless steel rods Table 3: Collar details of RC exploration drill holes at West Garida

Figure 3: West Garida drill hole collar plan

Hole ID Intersection (m) Assays (ppm) Comments From To Interval Au Ag Cu Pb Zn WGP-010 35 36 1 2.03 1.6 35 23 164 Vein #1 WGP-011 24 25 1 2.35 10.1 215 900 1,390 Vein #1 WGP-012 50 52 2 3.66 24.3 36 867 75 Vein #1 WGP-018 21 22 1 3.25 24.0 221 2,870 3,100 Vein #2 WGP-023 68 69 1 4.00 4.9 217 7 1,800 Vein #3 Table 4: Significant intersections from West Garida The drill holes generally intersected the targeted mineralised structures (Veins #1, #2 and #3, see Figure 3). All mineralised intercepts from the West Garida drilling are provided in Appendix A, with significant intersections shown in Table 4 above. The drilling largely confirmed the presence and continuity of the shallow dipping mineralised structures, but did not replicate the high grades from surface sampling of the coarse-gold bearing structures, nor the results of hole WGP-003 (see news release dated September 1, 2022). Abu Gaharish Hole ID Collar co-ordinates 1,2 EOH depth (m) Dip Grid azimuth Comments X Y Z GHP-001 564503.2 2917326.1 481.7 200 -53.1 79.6 Main Zone GHP-002 564431.0 2917336.0 477.3 200 -53.4 79.0 Main Zone GHP-003 564372.9 2917345.9 478.1 150 -52.0 90.9 Main Zone GHP-004 564307.4 2917342.2 478.8 150 -55.6 88.5 Main Zone GHP-005 564239.3 2917351.0 478.1 120 -56.5 93.0 Main Zone GHP-006 564488.8 2917177.5 480.7 200 -53.8 91.0 Main Zone GHP-007 564420.8 2917179.8 479.6 200 -55.0 90.3 Main Zone GHP-008 564347.1 2917185.3 483.0 150 -55.3 90.4 Main Zone GHP-009 564701.8 2916804.0 516.5 150 -54.1 90.3 SE shear GHP-010 564630.2 2916659.1 533.2 120 -54.8 88.2 SE shear GHP-011 564406.4 2916699.0 495.9 100 -53.7 89.4 SW shear GHP-012 563841.5 2916890.5 490.6 140 -49.7 70.9 Stockwork zone GHP-013 563919.9 2916955.1 508.9 140 -47.7 74.9 Stockwork zone GHP-014 563996.0 2916983.4 501.8 140 -50.8 71.5 Stockwork zone GHP-015 564566.5 2917491.7 470.6 150 -53.7 88.7 Main Zone GHP-016 564523.1 2917500.6 475.4 200 -53.4 84.3 Main Zone GHP-017 564447.2 2917507.1 474.2 160 -54.0 89.7 Main Zone GHP-018 564562.3 2918038.7 464.3 120 -54.5 89.9 Ionic leach anomaly GHP-019 564491.8 2918038.3 465.3 120 -55.0 90.9 Ionic leach anomaly GHP-020 564460.4 2918197.8 462.5 120 -53.1 90.7 Ionic leach anomaly GHP-021 564392.0 2918198.2 461.7 120 -54.7 91.4 Ionic leach anomaly GHP-022 564996.4 2918271.1 488.2 150 -54.9 105.3 NEX Vein zone Notes: All co-ordinates are UTM (WGS84) Zone 36R Collar surveys undertaken using a Leica Viva GS15 differential GPS system Drill holes were surveyed using a gyroscopic survey tool Table 5: Collar details of RC exploration drill holes at Abu Gaharish

22 drill holes, GHP-001 to GHP-022, were completed at the Abu Gaharish prospect (Figure 1), for a total of 3,300m metres (Table 5 and Figure 4) in this first pass programme. Holes were drilled over a broad area covering c. 1.7km of strike length of mineralisation that roughly parallels the contact of the Gaharish alkali granite pluton with the surrounding metasedimentary and metavolcanic package of country rocks. 11 holes were drilled at the Gaharish Main Zone, which was the main focus of ancient and recent artisanal mine workings (GHP-001 to GHP-008, and GHP-015 to GHP-017), 3 holes were drilled to test shear structures located within country rock package (GHP-009 to GHP-011), 3 holes were drilled to test a possible stockwork and sheeted vein zone southwest of the Main Zone, and within the Gaharish pluton itself (GHP-012 to GHP-014), 4 holes were drilled to test an ionic leach wadi sediment geochemical anomaly (GHP-018 to GHP-021), and the final hole was drilled to test the North East Extension ("NEX") Vein structure, along strike and north-northeast of the Main Zone (GHP-022). The collar locations of all the drill holes are shown in Figure 4.

Figure 4: Abu Gaharish drill hole collar plan

All mineralised intercepts from the Abu Gaharish drilling are provided in Appendix B, with significant intersections shown in Table 6. The drilling identified a broad mineralised envelope over a c. 350m strike length associated with the Main Zone, containing higher grade structures, which returned intercepts including 2m @ 8.16 g/t Au and 3m @ 4.61 g/t Au. Screen fire assay of a single 1m sample indicated the presence of coarse gold in these zones. Narrow lower grade intercepts were returned from the southern shear structures in the country rocks, and a broad low grade interval in hole GHP-012 indicated the potential for sheeted vein style reduced intrusion-related gold ("RIRG") style mineralisation to the southwest of the Main Zone.

Hole ID Intersection (m) Assays (ppm) Comments From To Interval Au Ag Cu Pb Zn GHP-001 1 5 4 2.70 2.2 69 193 181 Main Zone and 61 70 9 2.10 2.3 57 385 457 incl. 65 67 2 8.16 8.3 205 1,568 1,706 GHP-002 55 56 1 6.69 10.2 70 750 363 Main Zone GHP-006 80 83 3 3.27 5.9 47 199 394 Main Zone and 124 126 2 3.52 8.1 58 126 359 GHP-007 8 10 2 3.78 1.3 14 190 188 Main Zone GHP-015 11 13 2 2.98 4.1 40 200 329 Main Zone and 49 50 1 4.77 - - - - Gold by screen fire assay, coarse gold present GHP-016 37 42 5 1.23 0.5 14 26 102 Main Zone and 49 52 3 4.61 14.8 186 967 849

Table 6: Significant intersections from Abu Gaharish

Sampling and analytical procedures

The RC holes were drilled at 5¾" or 5½" diameter, and the bulk percussion chip samples were collected directly into pre-written large plastic bags from the cyclone every metre, numbered with the hole number and hole depths, and laid out sequentially at the drill site. Between each metre of drilling the cyclone and top box were cleaned out with compressed air. The bags were logged on the drill sites by Aton geologists. The bulk 1m samples were weighed, and subsequently riffle split through a 3-tier splitter onsite by Aton field staff to produce an approximately 1/8 split, which was collected in cloth bags, numbered and tagged with the hole number and depth. The splitter was cleaned with compressed air between each sample. The reject material from this initial bulk split was re-bagged, labelled and tagged, and retained on the drill sites. A representative sample of each metre was washed and stored in marked plastic chip trays, each containing 20m of samples, photographed, and retained onsite as a permanent record of the drill hole.

The 1m split samples, weighing approximately 5kg each were then transported to the Rodruin sample processing facility, where they were 1/2 riffle split into 2 separate sub-samples, weighing approximately 2.5kg. One of these sub-samples was marked and labelled, and retained at the laboratory for storage. The second 1m sub-samples were then combined into 4m composite samples, weighing approximately 10kg. These were thoroughly mixed and again riffle split to produce nominal c. 250-500g 4m composite samples which were dispatched to ALS Minerals for analysis. Again the splitter was cleaned with compressed air between each sample. The 4m composite samples were allocated new sample numbers. The bulk reject material from the riffle split 4m composite samples was disposed of. QAQC samples were inserted into the 4m composite sample stream at a rate of approximately 1 certified reference material (or "standard" sample) every 60 samples, 1 blank sample every 30 samples, and 1 field duplicate split sample every 30 samples.

The 4m composite samples were shipped to ALS Minerals sample preparation laboratory at Marsa Alam, Egypt, where they were pulverised to a size fraction of better than 85% passing 75 microns. From this pulverised material a further sub-sample was split off with a nominal c. 50g size, which was shipped on to ALS Minerals at Rosia Montana, Romania for analysis. The 4m composite samples were analysed for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS") finish (analytical code Au-AA23. Any high grade samples (Au >10 g/t) were re-analysed using analytical code Au-GRA21 (also fire assay, with a gravimetric finish).

Upon receipt of the final 4m composite assay results from ALS, a number of the retained 1m sub-samples were selected by a senior Aton geologist for re-assaying, corresponding to 4m composite assays deemed to be of significance. The selected 1m sub-samples were again riffle split to produce nominal c. 250-500g 1m split samples which were again allocated new sample numbers. These were dispatched to ALS Minerals for the same sample preparation at Marsa Alam, and for subsequent analysis at Rosia Montana. The bulk reject material from the 1m sub-sample splits was re-bagged and retained onsite for storage at Rodruin. QAQC samples were inserted into the 1m split sample stream at a rate of approximately 1 standard every 30 samples, 1 blank sample every 15 samples, and 1 field duplicate split sample every 15 samples.

The 1m split samples were again analysed for gold by fire assay (analytical code Au-AA23), and for silver, copper, lead and zinc using an aqua regia digest followed by an AAS finish (analytical code AA45). Any high grade gold samples (Au >10 g/t) were again re-analysed using analytical code Au-GRA21 (also fire assay, with a gravimetric finish). Any high grade Ag and base metal samples (Ag >100 g/t, and Cu, Pb and Zn >10,000ppm or >1%) were re-analysed using the ore grade technique AA46 (also an aqua regia digest followed by an AAS finish).

All intersections herein reported relate to 1m split samples.

Appendix A - Significant intersections from the West Garida prospect

Hole ID Intersection (m) Assays (ppm) Comments From To Interval Au Ag Cu Pb Zn WGP-006 67 68 1 0.34 1.3 68 11 230 WGP-007 85 86 1 0.42 2.0 91 16 248 WGP-008a 86 87 1 0.42 3.6 71 25 875 WGP-009 72 75 3 0.68 2.4 151 24 2,821 WGP-010 28 29 1 1.37 1.2 84 155 875 and 35 36 1 2.03 1.6 35 23 164 WGP-011 24 25 1 2.35 10.1 215 900 1,390 WGP-012 50 52 2 3.66 24.3 36 867 75 WGP-013 - - - - - - - - NSA > 0.06 g/t Au WGP-014 - - - - - - - - NSA > 0.04 g/t Au WGP-015 - - - - - - - - NSA > 0.17 g/t Au WGP-016 - - - - - - - - NSA > 0.20 g/t Au WGP-017 23 25 2 1.79 33.2 509 497 3,595 WGP-018 21 22 1 3.25 24.0 221 2,870 3,100 WGP-019 25 26 1 1.90 18.6 106 1,445 1,360 WGP-020 - - - - - - - - NSA > 0.04 g/t Au WGP-021 32 34 2 0.32 1.1 156 35 2,240 WGP-022 21 22 1 0.40 0.3 45 8 299 and 33 34 1 0.36 0.8 54 13 177 and 51 52 1 0.47 0.5 74 10 76 WGP-023 49 50 1 0.62 1.3 71 11 720 and 68 69 1 4.00 4.9 217 7 1,800 WGP-024 20 22 2 0.70 15.7 527 847 1,870 WGP-025 26 27 1 0.55 24.0 242 819 1,705 Notes: Mineralised intercepts above 0.3 g/t Au Mineralised intercepts calculated from the assay results of 1m riffle split samples

Appendix B - Significant intersections from the Abu Gaharish prospect

Hole ID Intersection (m) Assays (ppm) Comments From To Interval Au Ag Cu Pb Zn GHP-001 1 5 4 2.70 2.2 69 193 181 Main Zone and 18 19 1 2.82 5.1 31 733 344 and 51 53 2 1.38 1.4 17 93 215 and 61 70 9 2.10 2.3 57 385 457 incl. 65 67 2 8.16 8.3 205 1,568 1,706 and 76 77 1 3.19 2.2 12 315 1010 and 96 97 1 0.88 5.1 17 223 349 GHP-002 55 56 1 6.69 10.2 70 750 363 Main Zone and 98 100 2 0.79 1.2 22 38 48 and 115 116 1 0.51 1.2 11 35 58 GHP-003 96 97 1 0.50 0.9 48 10 65 Main Zone GHP-004 87 88 1 0.63 0.7 28 8 53 Main Zone GHP-005 12 13 1 1.03 0.8 17 85 32 Main Zone GHP-006 68 69 1 0.58 0.8 14 27 83 Main Zone and 80 83 3 3.27 5.9 47 199 394 and 124 126 2 3.52 8.1 58 126 359 and 131 132 1 0.96 0.9 12 89 346 GHP-007 8 10 2 3.78 1.3 14 190 188 Main Zone and 54 55 1 0.89 2.3 81 148 125 and 67 68 1 0.73 1.2 19 9 82 and 112 113 1 0.50 0.7 15 21 59 GHP-008 59 60 1 1.13 0.5 14 22 58 Main Zone and 102 104 2 0.79 0.8 6 11 58 and 141 142 1 0.50 2.0 13 60 138 GHP-009 - - - - - - - - NSA > 0.265 g/t Au (SE Shear) GHP-010 43 44 1 0.64 1.2 58 8 82 SE Shear GHP-011 55 57 2 1.36 0.9 35 27 111 SW Shear GHP-012 3 0 29 29 0.28 0.3 9 15 56 Stockwork zone, possible RIRG style mineralisation? GHP-013 52 53 1 2.50 3.4 8 29 79 Stockwork zone and 75 78 3 0.51 0.6 8 25 76 GHP-014 - - - - - - - - NSA > 0.213 g/t Au (stockwork zone) GHP-015 11 13 2 2.98 4.1 40 200 329 Main Zone and 17 19 2 0.89 1.9 17 63 136 and 34 35 1 1.02 1.1 21 77 208 and 49 50 1 4.77 - - - - Gold by screen fire assay, coarse gold present and 55 57 2 1.60 1.3 21 60 221 GHP-016 12 13 1 0.57 0.6 12 106 131 Main Zone and 32 33 1 0.73 0.8 13 203 248 and 37 42 5 1.23 0.5 14 26 102 and 49 52 3 4.61 14.8 186 967 849 and 61 62 1 1.46 1.4 6 80 198 Hole ID Intersection (m) Assays (ppm) Comments From To From To From To From To GHP-016 86 87 1 0.70 0.6 5 119 66 and 90 91 1 0.72 1.2 11 59 87 and 102 103 1 0.82 0.6 58 11 59 GHP-017 105 106 1 1.71 2.2 17 68 86 Main Zone and 119 120 1 1.35 0.6 3 90 324 and 123 125 2 0.65 0.9 15 30 66 GHP-018 - - - - - - - - NSA > 0.099 g/t Au (IL anomaly) GHP-019 - - - - - - - - NSA > 0.117 g/t Au (IL anomaly) GHP-020 - - - - - - - - NSA > 0.175 g/t Au (IL anomaly) GHP-021 - - - - - - - - NSA > 0.144 g/t Au (IL anomaly) GHP-022 - - - - - - - - NSA > 0.109 g/t Au (NEX Vein) Notes: Mineralised intercepts calculated using a 0.3 g/t Au cut-off grade Mineralised intercepts calculated from the assay results of 1m riffle split samples Low-grade zone of potential stockwork RIRG style mineralisation, some assays below cut-off in this zone

