Beyond Oil Ltd: Beyond Oil Announces Publication of Medical Opinion by Director of Pulmonary Division at Wolfson Medical Center on Beyond Oil's Innovative Solution for Reducing Occupational Health Risks Associated with Exposure to Reused Frying Oil Fumes

VANCOUVER, BC and KIBBUTZ YIFAT, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2023 / Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE:BOIL)(OTCQB:BEOLF) ("Beyond Oil" or the "Company"), a food-tech innovation company extending the life of frying oil, reducing costs, waste and health risks, is excited to unveil a ground-breaking Medical Opinion¹ by the Director of the Pulmonary Division of the Wolfson Medical Center, Professor Oren Fruchter. The Medical Opinion underscores the profound positive impacts on workers' health brought about by Beyond Oil's pioneering technology in mitigating occupational health risks associated with the exposure to reused frying oil fumes, aligning with a preventative health approach that has been adopted by most of the world's healthcare systems.

A Hidden Risk to Kitchen Workers

Kitchen workers in various settings, including restaurants, hotels, frying factories, and more, unknowingly inhale frying fumes from oil reused multiple times, putting them at risk of various cancers.² While the medical field typically focuses on treating cancer, Beyond Oil's filter powder offers a preventive approach, potentially reducing cancer morbidity and mortality caused by frying fume exposure.

Impacts of Beyond Oil's Innovative Solution on Workplace Health

Professor Fruchter's Medical Opinion concludes that Beyond Oil's technology adoption, along with the use of their filter powder, empowers the food industry to provide safer and healthier food to consumers while creating a safer working environment for kitchen staff exposed to frying fumes. He emphasizes the critical risk faced by kitchen workers in various settings, from restaurants and hotels to frying factories, who unknowingly breathe in fumes from oil that has been reused multiple times, putting them at risk of various cancers.

Unlike most medical advancements addressing cancer treatment, Beyond Oil's filter powder represents a preventive measure with the potential to reduce morbidity caused by exposure to frying fumes. This innovative solution contributes significantly to public health by curbing cancer-related morbidity and mortality resulting from such exposure, aligning with global healthcare systems' preventive health approach.

In the Medical Opinion, Professor Fruchter concludes that "Beyond Oil's innovative solution makes a huge contribution to humanity in the medical field, reducing morbidity and mortality from cancers caused by exposure to frying fumes, thereby making a great contribution to improving the general health of the population. The preventive health approach as noted above, adopted by most of the world's health systems, can benefit from increasing public awareness of the issue, from setting and enforcing appropriate regulation, and from greater awareness in the system of this morbidity and its sources."

"Beyond Oil is delighted to have one of the world's leading professors and medical specialists validating the health benefits of our innovative product," said Jonathan Or, CEO and Co-founder of Beyond Oil. "As the public demands better working conditions for employees all over the world, we are continuing to raise awareness of the health benefits of our innovative product for workers and consumers alike. We are thrilled to have Professor Fruchter publish this medical opinion on the health benefits of our product."

The Dangers of Repeated Frying Oil Exposure

The Medical Opinion is based on existing medical literature, including publications by various legislative authorities, American and European health authorities and other studies and meticulously reviews established research on the negative health consequences of inhaling frying fumes in various culinary settings, including restaurants and industrial frying facilities. It highlights associations with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung cancer, and cardiovascular diseases linked to exposure to poly-aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH) from frying fumes.

The report also delves into the risks posed by acrylamides (AA) exposure through inhaling re-frying fumes in cooking oil, as well as skin contact. Recent research addressing the risk of cardiovascular disease and neurotoxicity from AA exposure is cited.

About Professor Oren Fruchter

Professor Oren Fruchter, MD, is the Director of the Pulmonary Division of the Wolfson Medical Center and the Faculty of Medicine, Tel Aviv University. He is an internal medicine specialist (Hons), a specialist in pulmonary medicine (laude) and has also served as the Clinical Associate Professor at the Tel Aviv University School of Medicine since 2015.

Professor Fruchter received a one-time monetary compensation from the Company for his research, as is customary in the industry. The Medical Opinion is available for download on Beyond Oil's website - click HERE.

Product Highlights

Frying Oils Recovery : Extensive testing indicates that the Beyond Oil Product extends the usable life of frying oil, improves product quality, and reduces frying oil costs. As a preferential adsorbent, the product reduces and prevents the formation of harmful components such as Free Fatty Acids, Total Polar materials, acrylamide, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, trans fats, and other impurities, ensuring frying oil stays fresh and fried food tastes fantastic.

Patent Protected : The Company also has a portfolio of registered and patent-pending solutions that extend the shelf-life of produced and used vegetable oils.

Potential Cost-Savings : One of Beyond Oil's unique value propositions is that it can dramatically lower costs for quick-service restaurants by significantly extending the useful life of the oil while meeting food quality and safety requirements. For more information on how the Beyond Oil Product extends the life of frying oil, see the Company's news release dated December 12, 2022.

Distribution Ready : The Company received a non-objection letter from the US Food & Drug Administration ("FDA") in March 2022, on the basis that all the Beyond Oil Product ingredients meet food-grade specifications of the FDA. In May 2022, Beyond Oil received a non-objection letter from Health Canada and a National Sanitation Foundation certification. Beyond Oil is legally permitted to sell its product into the Israeli market according to the processing-aid and filtering-aid regulations.

How the Beyond Oil Product Works

The Beyond Oil Product integrates into the existing filtration systems of both commercial and industrial fryers. The combination of active filtration by the powder and passive filtration by the filter and filtration machine ensures the best results by removing other degradation particles. The powder remains on the filter and creates an additional layer which provides the microfiltration benefit.

¹ Fruchter, Oren, "Health Risks of Occupational Exposure to Frying Oil and the Innovative Solution for Reducing Cancer Morbidity Caused by this Exposure Using Beyond Oil Technology". Wolfson Medical Center (September 2023) (the "Medical Opinion").

² For example, see Bhurosy T. Marium A, Karaye IM, Chung, T, "Where There are Fumes, There May Be Lung Cancer: A Systematic Review on the Association Between Exposure to Cooking Fumes and the Risk of Lung Cancer in Never Smokers." Cancer Causes Control (2023) June; 34(6): 509-20. Epub 2023. Apr 8 PMID: 37031313.

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil is an innovative food-tech company dedicated to transforming the way we consume and produce food. We provide sustainable solutions for the food industry, prioritizing environmental protection and the well-being of its workers and customers. Our innovative solutions help reduce costs for our partners and clients while ensuring responsible and eco-friendly practices. We are committed to environmental responsibility, minimizing the carbon footprint of the food industry on our planet. By implementing cutting-edge techniques, we deliver a healthier final product by reducing the formation of carcinogenic substances in fried food. Our vision is to create a more sustainable future where food safety, cost efficiency, and environmental consciousness come together seamlessly. For more information, visit our website at: www.beyondoil.co.

