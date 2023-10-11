Mako Mining Corp.: Mako Mining Announces Record Au Production in September

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2023 / Mako Mining Corp. (TSXV:MKO)(OTCQX:MAKOF) ("Mako" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update:

After the Company resumed its original processing plan of producing 50% high grade diluted vein material mixed with 50% lower grade stockpile material, which resulted in substantial improvements in head grades and recoveries (see Press Release dated Sep 20th, 2023), Mako has recorded outstanding production results, reaching a record 3,817 Au Oz recovered in September. A comprehensive quarterly production update will be released later this month.

Head grades averaged 8.4 g/t Au with recoveries of 85.5% during September. We expect this trend to continue as the Company accesses the higher-grade zones at Las Conchitas while maintaining an optimal blend to the plant.

On August 23rd, the Company increased its Wexford Loan by US$2M to ensure there was enough working capital during the ramp-up at Las Conchitas. Since then, the Company has repaid approximately US$1.0M in principal1 while increasing its cash and bullion from US$1.8M at the end of Q2 2023 to approximately US$ 4.7M as of today.

Akiba Leisman, CEO of Mako states that "operating improvements, resulting from permits to begin mining Las Conchitas in parallel with San Albino, have significantly improved free cash flow generation from the mine. This allows the Company to rapidly repay debt while investing heavily in exploration. A maiden resource for Las Conchitas is very nearly complete, which will allow the Company to be operating at these levels for year to come."

About Mako

Mako Mining Corp. is a publicly listed gold mining, development and exploration company. The Company operates the high-grade San Albino gold mine in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua, which ranks as one of the highest-grade open pit gold mines globally. Mako's primary objective is to operate San Albino profitably and fund exploration of prospective targets on its district-scale land package.

For further information: Mako Mining Corp., Akiba Leisman, Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: 203-862-7059, E-mail: aleisman@makominingcorp.com or visit our website at www.makominingcorp.com and SEDAR www.sedar.com.

