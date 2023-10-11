Clean Air Metals, Inc.: Clean Air Metals Publishes ESG Report

THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2023 / Clean Air Metals Inc. ("Clean Air Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AIR)(FRA:CKU)(OTCQB:CLRMF) is pleased to announce that we have published our 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report covering a two-year period from February 2021 to January 2023.

Clean Air Metals aims for transparency. As a publicly traded organization, it has become increasingly important for junior exploration companies to clearly document and report all critical activities to ensure that all rights-holders, stakeholders, and communities are informed on these key ESG metrics. Clean Air Metals strives to be a peer leader relative to ESG disclosure and again relied on the ONYEN platform to help us deliver this important report. The ESG report was prepared from data provided by Clean Air Metals to Onyen Corporation, using Onyen's innovative AI driven software solution and on-line ESG Platform. The report, titled "Clean Air Metals Inc. - 2022 ESG Report" has been filed on the Clean Air Metals' website at www.cleanairmetals.ca at https://www.onyen.com/published/CAM_2022_Annual_628.html.

Jim Gallagher, CEO of Clean Air Metals stated: "Despite being a relatively small junior exploration company, Clean Air Metals has dedicated the time, energy and resources to compile and publish this ESG report. Even though the Company's current impact is quite low this report gives us a framework, a scorecard on our performance and a clearer path forward as we continue to develop the Thunder Bay North project. As we become more aware of the impacts of climate change, it becomes increasingly critical to measure and document our strategies for reducing our environmental footprint. Similarly, showing our governance policies and structure should provide confidence to investors, community partners and government authorities that we can and will build this project with transparency and to the highest ESG standards."

Qualified Person

Dr. Geoff Heggie, Ph.D., P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 and Vice President - Exploration for the Company, has reviewed and approved all technical information in this press release.

Indigenous Community Social and Economic Engagement

Clean Air Metals Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary Panoramic PGMs (Canada) Ltd. acknowledge that the Thunder Bay North Project is on the traditional territories of the Fort William First Nation,?Red Rock Indian Band?and Biinjitiwabik Zaaging Anishinabek. We further acknowledge the project is within the treaty territory of Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek. These communities are signatory to the Robinson-Superior Treaty of 1850. Clean Air Metals also acknowledges the contributions of the Métis Nation of Ontario, Region 2 and the Red Sky Métis Independent Nation to the rich history of our area.? The Company appreciates the opportunity to work in these territories and remains committed to the recognition and respect of those who have lived, traveled, and gathered on the lands since time immemorial. Clean Air Metals is committed to stewarding Indigenous heritage and remains committed to building, fostering and encouraging a respectful relationship with First Nations, Métis and Inuit peoples based upon principles of mutual trust, respect, reciprocity and collaboration in the spirit of reconciliation.

About the Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project

Clean Air Metals' flagship asset is the 100% owned, high grade Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project, a platinum, palladium, copper, nickel project located near the City of Thunder Bay, Ontario and the Lac des Iles Mine owned by Impala Platinum. The Thunder Bay North Project hosts an indicated resource of 13.8Mt containing 1.2M ounces of 2PGE (Pt+Pd), 56,800 tonnes of Cu and 33,800 tonnes of Ni between the twin magmatic intrusions (chonoliths) known as the Current and Escape deposits as announced May 4th in an updated mineral resource estimate. Both deposits plunge to the southeast and remain open, the focus of ongoing exploration.

CEO Jim Gallagher and COO Mike Garbutt lead an experienced technical team who are using an orthomagmatic mineral deposit model to guide ongoing exploration and development studies for a for potential mine development on the Thunder Bay North project. As the former CEO of North American Palladium Ltd. which owned the Lac des Iles Mine prior to the sale to Impala Platinum in December 2019, Jim Gallagher and team are credited with the mine turnaround and creation of significant value for shareholders.

