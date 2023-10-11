Developed by Taiwan-based Flexwave, the monocrystalline-based PV module relies on passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) cell technology and is available in two versions with a power output of 1,250 mW and 3,050 mW, respectively. Flexwave, a Taiwan-based developer of PV solutions for indoor-outdoor applications, has launched a solar PV unit intended to provide 10 years of self-sustaining solar power to remote small-sized electronics devices, such as wildfire detectors or gas monitors, as well as to Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Dubbed Arc-Solar Box, the monocrystalline module relies on ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...